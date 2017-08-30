City beach sees visitation decline

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh City Beach has seen a 4,000-person decline in visitation this season over last year. Canadian tourists continue to make up around 50 percent of visitation to the beach.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City Beach has seen a decline in visitors to the tune of over 4,000 people so far this year.

That’s the update Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) gave the Plattsburgh Common Council last week, courtesy of Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters.

Year to date, 12,308 city and town of Plattsburgh residents have visited the beach — one of the longest freshwater beaches in the country.

That’s down from 14,741 last year, around the same time.

“It’s directly correlated to the rainy weather early in the season,” Peters told The Sun. “That’s where the drop is.”

The beach has net $47,685 in revenue as of last Thursday, according to Peters.

Even though the beach was forced to close three times last year due to water contamination, this year’s revenue is down from $52,008 around the same time last year.

Though city and town of Plattsburgh residents can visit the beach for free, Canadian visitors have used the facility far more in the past few years.

“I’d say that 50 percent of our visitation is Canadians,” said Peters. “That’s been the average for a long time.”

Peters attributes this to Plattsburgh’s proximity to Montreal:

“We’re an hour south of three million people,” Peters said. “It’s clearly related to that. There are no places immediately near Montreal that have this kind of recreation.

“We’re happy to provide that for them.”

Last year, 16,548 Canadians utilized the Plattsburgh City Beach. This year, that number has declined to 14,198.

City and town of Plattsburgh residents can obtain a pass to the city beach at the city beach ticket booth or the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Department, respectively.

For non-city residents, a pass can be purchased for $45 at the ticket booth. Day fees range from $1-8 depending on your mode of transportation and time of visit.