City capital plan comes into focus

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The city’s 2018 capital plan is drafted and was expected to come to the Common Council’s docket on Oct. 5.

PLATTSBURGH | With last month’s approval of the city’s 2018 budget, the Plattsburgh Common Council is now shifting focus onto next year’s capital plan.

The drafted plan calls for over $10.6 million in infrastructure improvements and equipment purchases next year, including resurfacing and water distribution updates on Maine Road, Saranac River Trail construction and purchase of a plow truck.

Only $1.5 million, or 14 percent, is expected to come from the general fund, according to Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff.

The rest is expected to be paid for through state aid, the water and sewer reserve and bonds.

Total appropriations for the 2018 budget are $55.7 million.

Last year’s capital plan, a large portion of which was scrapped due to budgetary concerns, was $7.4 million.

The Common Council is expected to vote on whether to adopt next year’s capital plan on Oct. 5, after this edition went to print.

HEALTH CARE

After putting out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for health care brokerage services, the Common Council has chosen to switch over broker services from First Niagara Benefits Consultants to Burnham Benefit Advisors, a Lake Placid based company.

This is the first time in over 16 years, according to Vice President of First Niagara Benefits Consultants Zachary Zuckerman, that the city has switched companies to handle health care for its over 220 current and 240 retired employees.

Zuckerman appeared at the Common Council meeting last Thursday and asked for feedback from the mayor.

“We’ve done a phenomenal job,” Zuckerman said. “We didn’t get beat by price.

“I’m surprised to hear of this.”

Read said that they plan on going out to bid on brokerage services regularly.

In an email to The Sun, he said that the cost of service from each company was about equal:

“These firms receive their income as a percentage of the amounts billed, kind of like a commission a travel agent earns,” he said. “The city does not pay them directly — rather the insurance companies do. Hence, they are all about equal on price.

“What the committee focused on was the quality of analysis and the service they can provide to employees and retirees.”

Health care costs this year account for 10.5 percent of the city’s total appropriations, or $5.7 million, according to the RFP documents.

The new broker’s term will begin within the next two months, according to Read.