City, college commission Broad Street traffic study

PLATTSBURGH — For local lawmakers, street safety is a big concern on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

A newly-approved Broad Street traffic study — to be conducted by Canada-based Stantec Consulting Services — will cost the city $2,500, with the other half being paid for by SUNY Plattsburgh.

Stantec will evaluate the effectiveness of the current traffic signal and evaluate the impact of a left-turn signal addition, look at the potential of a bike lane, and observe traffic queueing at the intersection, according to City Engineer Kevin Farrington.

Concerns were initially brought up about the Broad-Beekman Street intersection earlier this year.

“It’s safety, that’s the problem,” said Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5). “It’s such a problem for the college that they’re paying half of the cost.”

SUNY Plattsburgh University Police Chief Jerry Lottie told the Sun that there have not been any recent incidents, but it’s a very congested area, and the study will hopefully help boost student safety.

According to Farrington, another concern was that of delay: Drivers have experienced long wait times when turning left onto Beekman Street.

“It feels to some people that it takes too long,” said Farrington.

Officials had proposed a number of solutions, two being the addition of an elevated crosswalk and a left turn signal. Farrington was unsure how much those improvements would cost, though he noted that $80,000 had been set aside in the budget this year for Broad Street improvements.

The number one cost driver, he said, would lie in the new drainage and basins that could be required with the addition of an elevated crosswalk.

“As you know, we have a tight budget,” said Councilor Kelly (Ward 2). “This could be a $5 million capital project for all we know.”

“This investment we make now will ensure that we have the necessary information to budget,” said Councilor Josh Kretser (Ward 6).

Kelly advocated for the study to be tabled until the city engineer could gather more cost data and other information.

Mayor Colin Read said in the interest of “making data-driven decisions,” it was better for the council to have all the information upfront. Kelly’s motion to table the resolution was denied.

“If we decided to wait, how much would it cost in the future?” said Councilor Kasper (Ward 5).

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) agreed: “It’s kind of like a bird in the hand,” she said, referencing the SUNY Plattsburgh reimbursement.

The traffic study, which will begin as soon as Farrington gives Stantec the go-ahead, is expected to last 30 days.