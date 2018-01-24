City continues financial fight

× The Common Council will need to make over $600,000 in permanent cuts this year to stave off a large tax increase in 2019 and rebuild the city’s general fund. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Though local lawmakers have made significant cuts in the past year, the City of Plattsburgh’s financial future remains unstable.

Last Thursday marked the first meeting of the new Finance and Budget committee, and discussions primarily revolved around what the city will need to do to make ends meet in the next five years.

The Plattsburgh Common Council will need to make at least $600,000 in permanent cuts and another $100,000 in temporary reductions this year to stave off a large tax increase in 2019, according to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2).

“Last year was challenging,” he said. “We’d like to say we found the low-hanging fruit.”

Last year the council formally abolished four city departments and combined another with Clinton County, the city’s 2017 capital plan was pared down with multiple purchases put on hold and a soft hiring freeze was put in place, among other expense-slashing measures.

Councilors also discussed putting a “moratorium” on department managers’ longevity pay.

The result was a 4.35 percent tax levy increase in 2018 — a mill rate increase of 2.7 percent — well below projected double-digit tax increases officials had hoped to stave off.

Mayor Colin Read told The Sun that the bulk of cuts will, hopefully, be made through attrition rather than straight job cuts.

This echoes a sentiment he expressed on a leaked livestream last month, where Read said that he hoped to incentivize older employees to retire.

“The next round (of cuts) is going to be difficult,” he said.

Early reports show that the city may have ended 2017 with a general fund balance over $400,000 in the negative.

That’s if expenses run $1.1 million over what was budgeted, as they’re now expected to, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

Marks contributes the $1.1 million in anticipated overrun to unexpectedly high healthcare costs, an elevator repair at City Hall, various business’ Article 7 tax assessment challenges, absorbing leftover Recreation Department debt and a number of other factors.

But as of last Thursday, prior to those expenses being solidified, the city still had a general fund balance of $53,000.

A final report closing out last year’s expenses is expected in the coming weeks.

“We made some very, very difficult decisions last year,” Kelly said. “We’re going to have to make some very difficult decisions moving forward.”

The council hopes to build up their fund balance to $1 million by the end of 2019.

When a reporter asked if he felt confident the council would be able to make the more than $600,000 worth of cuts this year outlined in their five year budget plan, Read replied:

“I think they kind of have to.”