City continues to weigh taxi fare limit

PLATTSBURGH | Almost two months after City Taxi owner Perry Buck called on the Plattsburgh Common Council to increase the maximum fare limit in the city by $1.50 per call, lawmakers are still discussing the issue.

“A deeper analysis is required before a decision is made,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said at a meeting of the city’s Governance, Strategy & City Operations committee last Thursday.

The City of Plattsburgh is the only municipality in Clinton County that has a set maximum ride rate limit, which ranges from $5.50 to $9.25 depending on the number of passengers, length of trip and time of travel.

That maximum rate hasn’t been updated since 2012, according to the city clerk’s office.

Buck repeated his concerns about being able to pay a competitive wage last Thursday.

“If I cannot attract drivers to my company because they’re going to be able to support their families and make a decent wage, my company is going to look a lot different in the next few years,” he told the council.

Raising the maximum fare limit is critical in that, he said.

Residents that can’t afford fares have the option of taking rides on Clinton County’s public transport, said Buck.

Plattsburgh City Taxi is one of the largest and oldest cab companies in the city, operating 24 hours a day with a 20-car operation.

“To be able to maintain what I have, this $1.50 per call is what we’re calling for,” Buck said.

Representatives of other cab companies in the area, including C & L Taxi and Clinton County Cab, have disputed the need for increased rates.

“For the size of the city and the current economy, we feel they’re fine the way they are,” Curtis Seymour, a driver for C & L Taxi, told The Sun last month.

For now, it appears that discussions on the issue will continue.

The council plans to hold public input sessions on a possible limit increase in the coming weeks.