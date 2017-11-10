City convenes public safety council

× Expand File photo/Stock Amidst the opioid epidemic, the City of Plattsburgh’s Public Safety Council has been reconvened.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is convening a panel designed to squash crime.

“We’ve certainly seen an increase this year in drugs and weapons charges, along with some violent crimes tied to drug issues,” Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson told The Sun.

As a result, Mayor Colin Read announced he would convene the Public Safety Council in an attempt to reign in drug-related crimes in particular.

“I’d like to now have them devote their expertise to crime suppression,” Read told The Sun, “especially related to the opioid epidemic.”

The city has seen several high-profile drug busts this year.

Read did not directly respond when asked by a reporter if the city had a growing crime problem.

But the first-term mayor said that he hopes the Public Safety Council — which includes former city police chiefs and administrators Herb Carpenter, Racicot, Ron Santor, Rick Perry and Christian Balan, former District Attorney Ara Asadourian, Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day, two city councilors and one resident — will use their experience “in the city and across the country to keep our citizens safe.”

The group will reconvene immediately and start working on what Read calls “an ambitious agenda.”

“I really see an opportunity for our public safety related departments to work together and with improved information technology to enhance public safety,” he said in an email. “This will involve policing, especially an emphasis on community policing, code enforcement to prevent crime havens in abandoned or derelict buildings, fire code enforcement enhancement and the leveraging of technology for improved reporting, surveillance of high crime locales and communications.

“This concept makes sense as technology changes, but it especially gives us more tools and capability as the opioid epidemic spreads across rural America.”

Read first convened the panel after former Chief of Police Desmond Racicot’s resignation in January.

The effort joins efforts at the federal level to stamp out the opiate crisis.

President Donald Trump last month directed the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to declare the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

This designation could allow for some grant money to be used to combat opioid abuse, permit the hiring of specialists to tackle the crisis and expand the use of telemedicine services to treat people in rural areas, according to the New York Times.

The declaration joins increased funding and efforts at the state level, as well as a growing number of local coalitions seeking solutions and engaging in community outreach.