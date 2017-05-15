City council continues budget battle

× Expand File photo City officials last week continued to map out future setbacks and potential solutions to Plattsburgh’s financial woes.

PLATTSBURGH — With the deadline for a five-year budget outlook upcoming in just three weeks, city officials held another in a series of biweekly finance meetings last week.

Councilors are now reevaluating capital projects approved as part of the 2017 budget.

Their goals? To bridge a $2 million structural deficit. To increase the city’s fund balance, which has declined from over $6 million in 2010 to just over $600,000 this year. To keep tax increases as close to the state tax cap as possible. To improve future financial stability through strategic planning. Lastly: to increase revenues, which have declined over the past few years.

All of this factored in to create a sustainable financial plan for the next five years.

No pressure.

“We have to go back and reevaluate, re-prioritize,” Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said.

This could mean that any number of capital projects could be stopped, including an expansion of the South Platt Street Firehouse, which was slated to be built sometime this year — though a $12,000 study has already gone through on the building.

Other big projects include the repaving of Lorraine Street and repairs to Maine Road, though councilors were unhappy about those potential cuts:

“You know we have to do the streets,” said Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5), who noted that the Lorraine Street reconstruction was already underway.

Kasper and Armstrong asked department heads to look at their capital plans and offer recommendations for potential cuts.

“We’ve really got to get the long term picture in line,” said Read. “If we focus too much on the fund balance, we’re focusing too much on the now.

“I think we need more help in guiding what we do next year and the year after that. If we do that well, I bet all the other pieces will fall into place,” he said. “I’d hate to get distracted too much on the immediate when we need to send out a signal on which way to guide the ship.”

For the next three weeks, officials will conduct public budget meetings every Thursday at 6 p.m. The next budget session is slated May 25.