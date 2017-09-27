City council votes to close departments early

File photo
The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week resolved to lay off three department heads and one manager after originally voting to abolish four departments earlier this summer.
Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) proposed a unanimously approved resolution last week abolishing the city’s engineer, human resource director, recreation superintendent and recreation supervisor positions on Oct. 4, three months ahead of the anticipated Dec. 31 department closures.
“These are not early terminations,” Mayor Colin Read said in an email. “Departments were abolished by the council quite a while back, effective no later than Dec. 31.
“It was always anticipated that the actual date would be whenever practicable.”
But department heads say they were blindsided by the resolution’s appearance on the Common Council’s docket.
“I thought I’d be here through the 31st of December,” Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters said. “I did not know that it would be on the agenda at (last Thursday’s) meeting.”
Because the resolution was verbally proposed by Kelly rather than being put on the formal agenda, no one effected had any idea it would be discussed, Peters said.
“I do find it strange that it was brought up as a new item and not put on the agenda,” he said. “But they decided not to put it on the agenda, and I question the motivation.”
However, Peters said that he had been told by Read of the possibility of an early cut a few weeks prior.
Read noted that each affected individual was notified as required:
“... Except we gave them four weeks’ notice rather than the one weeks’ notice as required by city policy,” he said.
The resolution was proposed, according to Kelly, after the state Civil Service Commission asked the Common Council to show their approval of the mayor’s termination of the positions.
“We believed it was important for the city to comply with the board’s wishes even though there is nothing in the city charter that mandates such an action when positions are eliminated,” Kelly said in an email. “We also felt it was important enough to expedite and move the proposed resolution to a vote the same evening it was introduced.
“The mayor terminated these positions effective Oct. 4. That was done a month in advance. That is his prerogative per the City Charter,” he said.
The expected savings by closing the departments in October, according to Read, is in the neighborhood of $125-175,000 this year.
“Which is significant, when compared to the $400,000 shortfall in the General Fund,” he said.
City Engineer Kevin Farrington and Human Resource Director Ann Giard-Chase did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print on Wednesday morning.
MAKING A PLAN
Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, whose department will takeover some of the programming duties of the Recreation Department, said that his office is ready for the transition.
“I didn’t have the dates, but I knew we’d be transitioning,” he said. “This changes the timeline a bit, but we’ve been having conversations (with Peters) anyway.
“Of course there are things that need to be ironed out, but we’re moving things forward and we’re making a plan.”
The remaining responsibilities of the Human Resource Department will float into the Finance Department, and City Chamberlain Richard Marks has said that his department is prepared to take on those duties.
Since the Common Council resolved to abolish the Engineering Department on July 27, the mayor has spearheaded an engineering task force to think of the best way to replace the department’s services. Talk of a possible Infrastructure Division is ongoing.
As for the IT Department, that may be here to stay for now, according to Read:
“For three departments, we were able to transition in October, one department won’t be phased out or transitioned at all, and a final department will be consolidated sometime between now and Dec. 31,” he said.
This shifting of duties is part of an effort to maintain the same level of services despite department closures.
But if a department head’s job description is altered significantly, they may need to retest for their position, according to Clinton County Department of Personnel Director Kimberly Kinblom.
“If anyone has added duties, we need to be informed,” Kinblom said.
Sometimes, if a significant amount of additional duties are added to a position, the county needs to send off the job description to the state, she said.
“We don’t expect any significant and permanent change of duties for existing personnel, but we do expect the eventual senior planner to coordinate and span boundaries more than previous employees,” Read said.
“That position will require a test, but the appointed candidate is afforded some time before the test is administered.
“We’ve looked carefully at the job descriptions, and we believe we’ve constructed this carefully and in accordance with each. We have a lawyer with a specialty in labor law helping us with all that,” he said in an email.
Read said that he will do whatever he can to help with the transitions of those who have been laid off, and has already done so — having even secured a job interview for one person, he said.
“I stand by to help any of them in any way.”