City council votes to close departments early

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh Common Council last week resolved to lay off three department heads and one manager after originally voting to abolish four departments earlier this summer.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh will say goodbye to three department heads and one manager three months sooner than originally anticipated.

Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) proposed a unanimously approved resolution last week abolishing the city’s engineer, human resource director, recreation superintendent and recreation supervisor positions on Oct. 4, three months ahead of the anticipated Dec. 31 department closures.

“These are not early terminations,” Mayor Colin Read said in an email. “Departments were abolished by the council quite a while back, effective no later than Dec. 31.

“It was always anticipated that the actual date would be whenever practicable.”

But department heads say they were blindsided by the resolution’s appearance on the Common Council’s docket.

“I thought I’d be here through the 31st of December,” Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters said. “I did not know that it would be on the agenda at (last Thursday’s) meeting.”

Because the resolution was verbally proposed by Kelly rather than being put on the formal agenda, no one effected had any idea it would be discussed, Peters said.

“I do find it strange that it was brought up as a new item and not put on the agenda,” he said. “But they decided not to put it on the agenda, and I question the motivation.”

However, Peters said that he had been told by Read of the possibility of an early cut a few weeks prior.

Read noted that each affected individual was notified as required:

“... Except we gave them four weeks’ notice rather than the one weeks’ notice as required by city policy,” he said.

The resolution was proposed, according to Kelly, after the state Civil Service Commission asked the Common Council to show their approval of the mayor’s termination of the positions.

“We believed it was important for the city to comply with the board’s wishes even though there is nothing in the city charter that mandates such an action when positions are eliminated,” Kelly said in an email. “We also felt it was important enough to expedite and move the proposed resolution to a vote the same evening it was introduced.