City councilor resigns, citing 'tyranny of dispair'

Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH — Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) has resigned following months of tension as the council contends with solving the City of Plattsburgh’s financial crisis.
Kasper announced her resignation effective immediately on Feb. 8 at the end of the council’s regular session.
“I have felt often that I have been complicit in some kind of tyranny of despair — that we don’t have a vision of joy anymore in looking forward to the city,” Kasper said. “And that’s something that I want to be a part of, and I don’t believe I can anymore.”
Kasper, a Democrat, was first elected in 2013 to represent residents in the north end of Plattsburgh.
Kasper recommended Bruce Lawson, her Republican opponent in the 2013 election, to take her place.
“I have a perfect candidate,” Kasper told Read, gesturing toward Lawson in the audience.
ADVOCATE
During her time on the council, Kasper was a vocal member, advocating on multiple occasions for greater transparency within city government.
“I’d like to see our city government care about the people that matter,” she told The Sun. “Both the residents and our workers.”
On July 27 of last year, which saw four city departments abolished in a single night, Kasper was outspoken about her concerns regarding what she perceived as hastiness in the decision to eliminate workers’ jobs.
Read advocated for the abolishment of the Human Resources, Engineering, Parks and Recreation and IT departments in what he said was an effort to slash expenditures and stave off a double-digit tax increase.
Kasper voted to keep every department apart from the Human Resources Department, which was unanimously abolished.
She was known as an advocate for department managers and city staff, and has been praised by her colleagues for her work leading the city’s new Infrastructure Committee.
“I’ve been thrilled to work with the city managers and the city workers. I can’t say how much I’ve learned from you,” she said, looking to a cluster of staff sitting across the chambers. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the efforts you put into this city and what you endure for the city.
“Know that I definitely appreciate all the sacrifices you make.”
EMPLOYEES SAY FAREWELL
Some workers were teary-eyed as they bid the rep farewell.
Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff thanked the councilor for her advocacy:
“I’d just like to thank you, real quick, Becky,” he said. “We’ve worked together a lot of years, you were my (department’s) liaison and I always appreciated your advocacy and your assistance and the fact-based, logical approach you brought to things.”
Kasper in the past has spoken out against the developer of Lakeside Apartments, a condemned property on the shore of Lake Champlain that still remains, seven years after being destroyed by flood.
In addition to that, she for years championed beautification efforts throughout the city, sometimes organizing volunteer groups to help out.
As a self-professed animal-lover, the lawmaker also worked closely with Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, a city-contracted volunteer group that aimed to find, house and contain the feral cat population.
Kasper is currently the director of the Center for Teaching Excellence at SUNY Plattsburgh and plans to remain at her position there.
“I hope to still be an active citizen in this city in a different capacity,” she said.
Local landlord Carol Klepper said that she hopes with Kasper’s resignation, the council will see this as an opportunity to work as one unit:
“I hope, as a long-term resident, that maybe we look at this to work more as a council to everyone’s benefit,” she said. “It doesn’t help anybody to work in little segments.”
The final meeting of Kasper’s tenure was adjourned by her.
In the future she told The Sun that she hopes to see her city “popping.”
“People doing things, taking chances and having a vision for the long-term — a vision beyond tomorrow.”
As for what she plans to do now:
“Well, I’m not going to Disney World,” she quipped.
“I’m going to live my life.”
REPLACEMENT
Mayor Colin Read can now appoint someone to take Kasper’s seat until the next election. His appointment must garner at least three votes from the council.
If the mayor’s choice doesn’t reach majority vote within a month, a special election may be held within 90 days.
When asked by a reporter if he had an appointment in mind, Read said simply “no.”
EMPLOYEES RESIGN, RETIRE
Kasper wasn’t the only one to hand in her resignation.
Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas resigned that same morning.
Read said that DeDominicas didn’t offer a specific reason for leaving, and he hadn’t seen the official since he resigned but planned to follow up with him.
“I think the transition will be very smooth,” Read said. “We’re on the verge of hiring a senior planner anyway, who will run that department.”
The idea of a senior planner position, which will act similarly to the Town of Plattsburgh’s senior planner, surfaced after the Engineering Department was abolished last year.
Water Pollution Control Plant Manager David Powell, who worked for the city for 37 years, also announced his retirement that night.