City councilor resigns, citing 'tyranny of dispair'

PLATTSBURGH — Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) has resigned following months of tension as the council contends with solving the City of Plattsburgh’s financial crisis.

Kasper announced her resignation effective immediately on Feb. 8 at the end of the council’s regular session.

“I have felt often that I have been complicit in some kind of tyranny of despair — that we don’t have a vision of joy anymore in looking forward to the city,” Kasper said. “And that’s something that I want to be a part of, and I don’t believe I can anymore.”

Kasper, a Democrat, was first elected in 2013 to represent residents in the north end of Plattsburgh.

Kasper recommended Bruce Lawson, her Republican opponent in the 2013 election, to take her place.

“I have a perfect candidate,” Kasper told Read, gesturing toward Lawson in the audience.

ADVOCATE

During her time on the council, Kasper was a vocal member, advocating on multiple occasions for greater transparency within city government.

“I’d like to see our city government care about the people that matter,” she told The Sun. “Both the residents and our workers.”

On July 27 of last year, which saw four city departments abolished in a single night, Kasper was outspoken about her concerns regarding what she perceived as hastiness in the decision to eliminate workers’ jobs.

Read advocated for the abolishment of the Human Resources, Engineering, Parks and Recreation and IT departments in what he said was an effort to slash expenditures and stave off a double-digit tax increase.

Kasper voted to keep every department apart from the Human Resources Department, which was unanimously abolished.

She was known as an advocate for department managers and city staff, and has been praised by her colleagues for her work leading the city’s new Infrastructure Committee.

“I’ve been thrilled to work with the city managers and the city workers. I can’t say how much I’ve learned from you,” she said, looking to a cluster of staff sitting across the chambers. “I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the efforts you put into this city and what you endure for the city.