City courts waterfront hotelier

× At a lakeside press conference last week, Mayor Colin Read spoke about ongoing efforts to open up and revitalize the waterfront in Plattsburgh. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | City officials are pushing full speed ahead on a variety of projects designed to open up and revitalize the waterfront, and the possibility of attracting a hotelier to downtown Plattsburgh is taking the spotlight.

The city has issued a request for expressions of interest (RFEI) in effort to attract a hotelier to Dock Street, a possibility long-floated by multiple mayors in the past.

“This, I believe, is really an underutilized area of the city,” Read told reporters at a press conference on Dock Street last week. “We believe this is one of the most developable properties for quality-of-life kind of enterprises like hotels, convention centers and active living senior housing.”

As part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the state awarded $300,000 to the City of Plattsburgh for a proof-of-concept study for Dock Street.

Read maintains hope that a hotelier may see the potential of the area and open up shop on an 11-acre parcel there, where a fully-lit and landscaped parking lot already exists.

“We haven’t given up on that,” Read told reporters.

The land is currently assessed at $454,000, according to a news release from the city, with a full market value of $721,700.

“Waterfront development is vital to supporting our downtown revitalization efforts and generating economic growth in communities across New York state, and the Dock Street Waterfront District project will encourage new investments in the area,” Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Howard Zemsky said in a statement.

The submission deadline for the city’s RFEI is Aug. 3. Interested developers are encouraged to submit four hard copies to Director of Community Development Matthew Miller at 41 City Hall Place and one electronic copy via email (millerma@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov) or flash-drive.

“The development of the Dock Street Waterfront District will connect residents and visitors to Plattsburgh’s historic core and further drive investment into the city. We applaud this development and look forward to seeing more projects from the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) come to life,” New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado said in a statement.

ONGOING PROJECTS

The possibility of a new waterfront hotel isn't the only project in the works on the shores of Lake Champlain.

A series of walking trails, including the Saranac River Trail, are in the works, Read said.

With help from a $1 million Restore New York Communities Initiative grant, demolition of a number of dilapidated properties on Green Street and the relocation of the Municipal Lighting Department are also on deck.

“In conjunction with the Noontime Rotary Club of Plattsburgh and the New York State Department of State, the city is moving forward with plans to place a scale replica of the USS Saratoga — Commandant Thomas Macdonough’s flagship during the Battle of Plattsburgh — by the lake to serve as a tangible link to the city’s storied past and as an attraction to draw visitors to the waterfront,” Read said.

As for the cluster of docks the city acquired last year, some are being used at the City Marina, but planning continues on where they’ll be permanently. Read says the new docks will be positioned this year and the city plans to apply for permitting to expand the area next year.

The waterside sewer plant won’t be left out of the mix: Other plans in the works include the abatement of odor and noise from the sewer plant.

“We’re applying for a number of grants, and already are investing — most important is odor control,” Read told reporters.

The city is pursuing a number of grants to help with that, along with noise control and eventually what Read called “visual control.”

“There’s ways to enhance it so it’s not unattractive,” he said. “As a matter of fact, in some areas, a state of the art sewer plant is an attraction.”

FUTURE PLANS

In the future, Read also sees potential for a boardwalk connecting the beach to downtown Plattsburgh.

“I’d like, eventually, to see a boardwalk built from the City Beach all the way to the Champlain Monument,” he told The Sun.

The estimated cost of that would be $3-4 million, he said, and if it ever happens “it’d really be something to hang our hats on.”

“We really want to improve access to the lakefront for the Lake City,” Read said.