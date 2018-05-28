City delays animal rescue funding

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh Common Council last week tabled a request from Animal Rescue and Welfare Services for funding to serve the city’s feral cat population.

PLATTSBURGH | Volunteer animal rescue group Animal Rescue and Welfare Services (ARWS) last week requested $3,000 from the City of Plattsburgh to help fund their efforts to contain and care for the city’s feral cat population.

The request, double what the group was granted by the Plattsburgh Common Council last year, was tabled by the council pending further analysis.

“I’m disappointed,” ARWS rep Lillian Cassidy told The Sun. “But we’ll see.”

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter cautioned the council against awarding the funding, noting that the $3,000 would be an unbudgeted expense.

“It would not be financially responsible,” he said, for the city to agree to shouldering the cost without knowing the effectiveness and need for the service.

Councilors appeared to agree, voting unanimously to table the request.

ARWS received $1,500 last year from the City of Plattsburgh — one of a number of revenue streams that help bolster the group’s efforts to care for the local cat population and help fund trap, neuter and release services — but that contribution was an unbudgeted expense also, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

“I understand the budget concerns,” Cassidy told the council. “But I think cats are an underserved population.”

Since 2016, ARWS’ members have taken in 867 cats. From that number, 564 have been adopted, 157 were neutered and released, and 148 remain in their network of foster homes.

It costs the group approximately $110 per cat to trap, neuter, vaccinate and release them, according to Cassidy. Just this year, they’ve already taken in 37 cats.

Asked why the group would request more funding from the city if the group’s expenses would still exceed the amount they’re given, Cassidy said: “We figured we would shoot for the stars and take what we could get.”

With or without the city funding, the group is dedicated to continuing service, she said.

“This has really been a grassroots effort,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said of the group, before the council tabled the discussion. “Wonderful work, thank you.”

ARWS’ request for funding will return to the council’s docket on May 31, after this edition went to print.