City dodges ‘fiscally stressed’ designation

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh has not been included on the state comptroller’s most recent list of “fiscally stressed” localities.

PLATTSBURGH | Despite all the gloom and doom surrounding the City of Plattsburgh’s finances, the city is ending the year without one dubious distinction:

The city has not been included on the state comptroller’s most recent list of “fiscally stressed” localities.

Seven North Country entities were included in an economic profile released in October, none of them located in Clinton or Essex counties.

St. Lawrence County was determined to be “susceptible” to fiscal stress, while Franklin County is in “moderate” fiscal stress — the second in the three-tier ranking system.

Rounding out the entries is the Clifton-Fine School District and City of Ogdensburg (moderate) and the Town of Constable and the Indian River and Salmon River school districts (susceptible).

The comptroller’s monitoring system evaluates local governments on nine financial indicators and creates a fiscal stress score.

Indicators assess fund balance, cash-on-hand and patterns of operating deficits.

The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to help describe the environment in which these local governments operate.

Each municipality then receives a separate “environmental” score based on this assessment.

Out of the seven entities in fiscal stress, only St. Lawrence County, the City of Ogdensburg and the Clifton-Fine School District showed elevated signs of environmental stress.

CITY OF PLATTSBURGH

Years of dipping into their fund balance, pending arbitration payouts and dim prospects of generating revenue and raising taxes has city officials rattled.

Mayor Colin Read told The Sun in July if current financial trends were to continue, the city risked being placed on the “financially distressed” list.

Read went on to spearhead an effort to abolish four departments this summer as part of an austerity budget.

While details are being hammered out, the cuts are projected to save about $981,000 from the 2018 budget, which the Common Council passed in September.

The city needs to find up to $1.4 million in permanent savings, the mayor has said, in order to maintain a responsible fiscal course.

Read said he aims for the city to accrue fund balance to a positive $800,000 in 2018 — flipping the trends of running an average $1.1 million deficit.