City dodges ‘fiscally stressed’ designation

The City of Plattsburgh has not been included on the state comptroller’s most recent list of “fiscally stressed” localities.
PLATTSBURGH | Despite all the gloom and doom surrounding the City of Plattsburgh’s finances, the city is ending the year without one dubious distinction:
Seven North Country entities were included in an economic profile released in October, none of them located in Clinton or Essex counties.
St. Lawrence County was determined to be “susceptible” to fiscal stress, while Franklin County is in “moderate” fiscal stress — the second in the three-tier ranking system.
Rounding out the entries is the Clifton-Fine School District and City of Ogdensburg (moderate) and the Town of Constable and the Indian River and Salmon River school districts (susceptible).
The comptroller’s monitoring system evaluates local governments on nine financial indicators and creates a fiscal stress score.
Indicators assess fund balance, cash-on-hand and patterns of operating deficits.
The system also evaluates population trends, poverty and unemployment to help describe the environment in which these local governments operate.
Each municipality then receives a separate “environmental” score based on this assessment.
Out of the seven entities in fiscal stress, only St. Lawrence County, the City of Ogdensburg and the Clifton-Fine School District showed elevated signs of environmental stress.
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Years of dipping into their fund balance, pending arbitration payouts and dim prospects of generating revenue and raising taxes has city officials rattled.
Mayor Colin Read told The Sun in July if current financial trends were to continue, the city risked being placed on the “financially distressed” list.
Read went on to spearhead an effort to abolish four departments this summer as part of an austerity budget.
While details are being hammered out, the cuts are projected to save about $981,000 from the 2018 budget, which the Common Council passed in September.
The city needs to find up to $1.4 million in permanent savings, the mayor has said, in order to maintain a responsible fiscal course.
Read said he aims for the city to accrue fund balance to a positive $800,000 in 2018 — flipping the trends of running an average $1.1 million deficit.
BOND RATING DROPPED
Read told The Sun it’s too early to say if some of the cost-cutting measures staved off future inclusion on the list, which used fiscal data ending 2016.
“They just haven’t had time to see the turnaround that we’re going to try to put in place over the next few years,” Read said.
Moody’s recently dropped their bond rating by two notches, from A2 to Baa1, right on the heels of their two notch downgrade in April 2016.
“A four notch bond decline in 18 months is painful,” Read wrote last week in his weekly column for The Sun. “We have to do better, and we will.”
While the end of 2016 data required the downgrade, Moody’s did remove their “negative outlook” designation, he said.
“Presuming we continue to do what we plan, Moody’s now deems us ‘stable.’ We’ve a long way to go, but we’re on the right track,” Read wrote.
He continued: “I’m confident over the next few years, things will turn around nicely. But we’ve still got a lot of hard slogging to do to demonstrate that with the numbers.”
Asked by a reporter about the city’s finances during an event in Plattsburgh last month, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said, “We’re concerned about all of our municipalities. That’s why we have our fiscal stress monitoring system.
“The City of Plattsburgh has not been identified as stressed at this moment, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any issues,” he said.
The state comptroller’s office is available to work with city officials, DiNapoli said.
“Our local government division can provide guidance on how they can be sure to have a long-term financial plan to be sure they don’t have a budget crisis.”