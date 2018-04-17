City events coordinator resigns

× Expand File photo Sandra Geddes, pictured here back in 2015, resigned from her post as the City of Plattsburgh’s events coordinator.

PLATTSBURGH | The city’s promotions and events coordinator has resigned, citing a work environment “where collaboration and compassion are absent” and an administration that “has consistently misrepresented facts” to its workers and the public.

With her eye on bolstering tourism and recreational opportunities, Sandra Geddes, who has served as the city’s first events coordinator since January 2015, handed in her resignation letter on April 6.

Her last day is April 20.

“The last several months have been in stark contrast to my initial years of service where ideas were welcome and creativity was embraced,” she wrote in her resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Colin Read and each of the city council members.

“The current administration has consistently misrepresented facts to not only me but to my wonderful colleagues and community at large as well.”

Asked to elaborate on what facts had been misrepresented, Geddes declined to comment, citing her fear that the answer may inhibit her job prospects.

In his response, Read spoke about his appreciation for Geddes’ work for the city, though he noted that during his tenure, she has reported directly to the director of Community Development.

(The former director of Community Development, Paul DeDominicas, resigned on Feb. 8 citing a “hostile work environment that compromised (his) work, professional integrity and health.”)

“I realize that there are people who doubt the serious financial challenges facing our city, or believe that these challenges are nothing a 20 percent to 30 percent tax increase could not redress, at least for a few years,” Read told The Sun in an email, referencing the city’s systemic overspending and the council’s ongoing efforts to slash expenditures to course-correct and stave off a double-digit tax increase.

“Budgets, deadlines and timelines, articulated goals, and other objective criteria are what I try to articulate. All of these are verifiable facts. I’d prefer to focus on facts, and trust the media would investigate to assess the accuracy of all statements.”

Read said that he had very little interaction with Geddes.

“Each interaction was certainly pleasant though, so I can’t really address a concern she never brought to me.”