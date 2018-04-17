City events coordinator resigns

File photo
Sandra Geddes, pictured here back in 2015, resigned from her post as the City of Plattsburgh’s events coordinator.
PLATTSBURGH | The city’s promotions and events coordinator has resigned, citing a work environment “where collaboration and compassion are absent” and an administration that “has consistently misrepresented facts” to its workers and the public.
With her eye on bolstering tourism and recreational opportunities, Sandra Geddes, who has served as the city’s first events coordinator since January 2015, handed in her resignation letter on April 6.
Her last day is April 20.
“The last several months have been in stark contrast to my initial years of service where ideas were welcome and creativity was embraced,” she wrote in her resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Colin Read and each of the city council members.
“The current administration has consistently misrepresented facts to not only me but to my wonderful colleagues and community at large as well.”
Asked to elaborate on what facts had been misrepresented, Geddes declined to comment, citing her fear that the answer may inhibit her job prospects.
In his response, Read spoke about his appreciation for Geddes’ work for the city, though he noted that during his tenure, she has reported directly to the director of Community Development.
(The former director of Community Development, Paul DeDominicas, resigned on Feb. 8 citing a “hostile work environment that compromised (his) work, professional integrity and health.”)
“I realize that there are people who doubt the serious financial challenges facing our city, or believe that these challenges are nothing a 20 percent to 30 percent tax increase could not redress, at least for a few years,” Read told The Sun in an email, referencing the city’s systemic overspending and the council’s ongoing efforts to slash expenditures to course-correct and stave off a double-digit tax increase.
“Budgets, deadlines and timelines, articulated goals, and other objective criteria are what I try to articulate. All of these are verifiable facts. I’d prefer to focus on facts, and trust the media would investigate to assess the accuracy of all statements.”
Read said that he had very little interaction with Geddes.
“Each interaction was certainly pleasant though, so I can’t really address a concern she never brought to me.”
CUTS
In an effort to cut expenses, the city’s special events budget was slashed from $110,000 to $10,000 this year.
As part of that cut, first proposed during the budget process last year, her position would’ve been reduced to part-time, Geddes said.
“But Paul (DeDominicas) stuck his neck out for me,” she said.
DeDominicas proposed a switch from taxpayer-funded events to more of a sponsorship model, where local businesses chip in to help shoulder the cost of events like the Battle of Plattsburgh celebration and Mayor’s Cup.
DeDominicas’ plan kept Geddes at full-time, but also tasked her with raising enough money to make up the difference in the events budget.
“I was successful,” she told The Sun last week. “Which is wonderful.”
Geddes raised $81,000 this year, and appeared before the Clinton County Legislature last Tuesday asking for $5,000 more to go toward the city’s events, and another $10,000 for gym equipment upgrades.
“I really love these events,” Geddes told The Sun in a phone interview. “I made them something a little different... these events are my babies.
“My colleagues are amazing, hard-working people and they do it all because they love the city. That’s why I do my work too.”
County Legislator Robert Hall (Area 10), who represents the City of Plattsburgh, thanked Geddes for her efforts last Tuesday.
“I want to thank you personally as your city legislator,” Hall said. “You will be missed.”
TRANSITION PLAN
There is a possibility that the duties of the city’s events coordinator position, if refilled, may be reworked.
“Whenever we have a transition, we look at the functions we need performed, what else we may want performed, and who in our staff have those capabilities,” Read said. “We also then look at the talented people who want to join us, and we then may redefine positions somewhat. There will be a position filled, but it may not be that precise title.”
In the meantime, all city events — like the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration and Mayor’s Cup — will go on as planned, he said.
“Yes, they have been run for decades, and they will continue to be great events that are valued by our entire region.”
Read also spoke about the need to bolster volunteerism in the city.
“Yes, we have probably raised more sponsorship money this year than the previous year, but we hope to eventually get back to the much higher sponsorship levels that Kit Booth and the volunteer Battle of Plattsburgh Committee used to raise,” he said.
“We’d love to see our community volunteers step forward once again, with all the assistance the city can provide.”
The Community Development Office, in addition to identifying and pursuing state and federally-funded housing, bolstering economic development and quality of life in the city, also partially took over the duties of the Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department this year.
The Parks and Recreation Department was abolished last July.
STRING OF RESIGNATIONS
Becky Kasper, the former city councilor for Ward 5, resigned the same day as DeDominicas, citing a “tyranny of despair” as the mayor and council contend with the city’s financial crisis.
“I have felt often that I have been complicit in some kind of tyranny of despair — that we don’t have a vision of joy anymore in looking forward to the city,” Kasper said on Feb. 8. “And that’s something that I want to be a part of, and I don’t believe I can anymore.”
DRI Project Coordinator Joel Wood also resigned in February, citing a new job opportunity.