City extinguishes fire truck deal

PLATTSBURGH — Lawmakers last week shut down a deal to purchase a new $594,339 fire truck for the Plattsburgh City Fire Department.

The purchase was previously approved in January as part of this year’s fiscal plan.

Despite concerns raised by Fire Chief Scott Lawliss on May 18, wherein the official told lawmakers that construction of the custom-sized truck was already underway and a purchase order had been previously approved, the Plattsburgh City Council voted unanimously to postpone purchasing the new vehicle.

“We’re looking at ways to reduce our overall expenditures this year,” said Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2). “Therefore save the city money. That’s why we want to do this.”

Mayor Colin Read said that he will now work with the city’s legal counsel to cancel the purchase order, then report back to the council on the outcome.

A $160,000 expansion to the South Platt Street Firehouse was also hosed down, though a $15,000 study on the building has already been conducted.

“This could mean a slight delay, it could mean reevaluation of the project,” said Read.

INFRASTRUCTURE DELAY

The fire truck purchase cancellation was the first in a series of cuts lawmakers discussed last Thursday — with budget talks eventually landing on delaying a number of infrastructure projects in an effort to save money.

Though no action was taken — the final decision is expected to come on June 1 — officials agreed that they would vote to delay resurfacing Broad Street and Leonard Avenue.

The total savings from those two roads is around $910,000, according to Kelly.

Other cost savings measures, which will likely also be voted on at the next council meeting, include the delaying of $41,000 worth of building improvements and equipment purchases for the Department of Public Works.

$1.7 MILLION CUT

To round out the grand total of $1.7 million worth of cuts from this year’s capital plan, officials proposed a $250,000 cut from the Recreation Department.

The quarter-million expense was meant to go toward rehabilitating the U.S. Oval athletic fields.

In place of the funding, based on the recommendation of Recreation Superintendent Steve Peters, Councilwoman Becky Kasper called for the city to invest $30,000 in an oval master plan.

If approved, the plan will aim to evaluate work needed to be done on the U.S. Oval and plan for future development.

With all of the cuts slated to be approved, the grand-total savings is over one million:

“That’s $1.718 million saved,” said City Chamberlain Richard Marks. “Or a 1 percent tax levy reduction.”

“We’re at the end of an era, where money was readily available,” said Kelly. “We need to size our city to the realities of our financial situation. We can’t have a viable city on failing framework.

“Let’s put our heads down and get the barn fixed, get the plowing done.”

Kelly called for the council to rally the troops and reduce capital spending, agree on revenue projections and understand how ongoing increases in labor costs and arbitration will effect the budget.

The Plattsburgh City Council is expected to present the mayor with a five year budget outlook on June 1.

After that work is done, the city will seek to form a citizen’s advisory council on finance, according to Kelly.

“The wonderful thing about this time in city government is that we have the opportunity to do something different,” he said. “We will be the council that deals head on with financial challenges, whatever they may be.

“And I know we will work together until it’s done.”