City eyes sponsorship model for events

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council is mulling a plan that could move city events from a taxpayer expense onto a sponsorship model.

The plan was proposed by Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas last week as an alternative to an earlier proposal by Mayor Colin Read.

In an effort to slash expenditures and save city residents from a double-digit tax increase, Read proposed cutting the city’s special events coordinator position down to part-time and decreasing events spending.

But a sponsorship model, according to DeDominicas, has the potential to enable the city to keep the events coordinator full-time and offset the cost of putting on events through private partnerships.

With his plan, over $100,000 would be cut from the city’s event budget — which he hopes could be replaced through business sponsorships.

Keeping Events Coordinator Sandra Geddes full-time, he said, is important when taking into consideration the increased responsibilities the Community Development office will take on through the closure of the Recreation Department.

“It’s important from a capacity standpoint,” DeDominicas told the Common Council, in a public meeting last week.

Read noted that the events coordinator, if kept full-time, would be responsible for finding over $100,000 in sponsorship money to balance the numbers.

“I definitely have the ability to do it,” Geddes said in a phone interview. “I’m already starting to plan for the 2018 budget. What I’d like to do is start planning events, but I’d like to know what’s available to me.”

If the Common Council were to agree to switching to a sponsorship model, Geddes would take the lead on securing those partnerships, DeDominicas said.

“We want to show that our city is vibrant, that there’s a lot going on downtown,” he said. “Our events do that.”

The city budgeted $62,000 from the general fund on last weekend’s Battle of Plattsburgh celebration.

City Chamberlain Richard Marks is expected to deliver the Common Council a report on the impact of reinstating the events coordinator’s full-time position.

The Common Council is expected to discuss the plan and adopt a budget for 2018 on Sept. 14.