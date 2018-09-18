City eyes $17.4 million for lakeside plant

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh Common Council this month approved a series of resolutions effectively reaffirming their support for a potential $17.4 million bond to upgrade the city’s water pollution control plant.

PLATTSBURGH | The long-rumored relocation of the city’s water pollution control plant from the shores of Lake Champlain is looking a little more unlikely.

The Plattsburgh Common Council this month approved a series of resolutions, also passed last year, that effectively reaffirmed their support for a possible $17.4 million upgrade to aging infrastructure at the site.

The unanimous vote came as the Environmental Services Department continues to explore grant opportunities to help fund the project.

According to Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff, the department is looking to secure up to $5 million from the state to implement a number of odor and noise control measures, upgrades to aging presses and clarifiers involved in the water treatment process, as well as aesthetic upgrades to make the waterfront facility more pleasing to look at.

“Eventually we’re going to have meetings where we ask, ‘Hey, what do we want our waterfront to look like? In particular this huge concrete facility. What’s going to be most attractive?’” Ruff said.

The upgrades would dovetail well with waterfront development included as part of the $10 million state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Ruff said.

“Odor control could be a bigger issue (after it’s developed),” he said.

The resolutions passed by the council on Sept. 6 re-confirmed approval for the department to issue a bond of up to $17,410,000, though the city likely won’t move forward with the project until securing grant funding, according to Ruff.

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), upon seeing the price tag, asked Ruff how much building an entirely new plant would cost.

“Around $100-200 million,” Ruff replied.

“So (this project) is small change compared to —” McFarlin said.

“It’s a fraction of the cost,” said Ruff.

Ruff said that when it came to relocating and building a new facility, the money is just one part of the equation. Zoning, permitting, siting and getting the public buy-in?

“It’s as big of a challenge as getting the money,” he said.