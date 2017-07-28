City eyes makeover for train station

× The Plattsburgh Train Station, built in 1886, could soon receive a facade update. The City of Plattsburgh Community Development office is applying for a $70,000 state grant to help fund the restoration efforts. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Train Station could soon see a facelift — if the city can secure state funding.

The city’s Community Development office is applying for a $70,000 Consolidation Funding Application grant through the state.

The money, said Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, will be used to update the exterior of the building with a fresh coat of paint, roof repair and more.

“We’re hoping to bring the building back to where it was, and the first step is the facade,” said DeDominicas, at a public meeting last week.

DeDominicas is expecting to hear back on the results of the grant application in the fall.

The grant could fund 75 percent of the project’s total costs, he said, with Aaron Benner of the Boire Benner Group chipping in the 25 percent matching component.

Benner’s business is one of three housed in the station, including Amtrak.

“I feel like the city is on a path for growth like we’ve never seen before,” Benner told The Sun. “The train station is in a part of downtown that we’re trying to revitalize to bring people in, and we want to be good stewards of the building and try to put forward some effort.

“If we work together, the future that we’ll have in this area is extraordinary.”

The Plattsburgh Train Station, built in 1886, is on the National Register of Historic Places.