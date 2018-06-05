City eyes parking enforcement officer

PLATTSBURGH | City of Plattsburgh patrons may soon see more stringent parking enforcement in the downtown core.

A local law passed by the Plattsburgh Common Council last week will allow for a parking enforcement officer to have the authority to ticket for parking violations, sidewalk snow removal violations, and other small violations like failure to remove animal feces.

“This (local law) is solely changing the code so there’s the authority to enforce,” said Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller.

No one has yet been hired to the position of parking enforcement officer, Mayor Colin Read said, though a hiring may be imminent.

Anyone hired will then be provisional until they pass a civil service exam, he said.

The move toward hiring a parking enforcement officer will dovetail with the redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot and ongoing discussions of implementing a parking administration system, which may include paid parking in the downtown core.

“It’s possible that eventually this (enforcement officer) could act as the parking authority,” Read told The Sun.

Read expects that the cost of hiring a parking enforcement officer will be paid for through revenues made through ticketing.

Between all departments, the city is expected to garner $246,000 from fines this year.