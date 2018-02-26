City eying more budget cuts

× Expand File photo Budget talks continued in the City of Plattsburgh last week. The Common Council is expected to make an additional $360,000 in permanent and temporary cuts this year.

PLATTSBURGH | City lawmakers are expecting to cut another $360,000 worth of expenses in the coming year, and another $558,000 in the proposed 2019 spending plan.

This comes after the abolishment of four departments, the transfer of a fifth to county control, and a number of other cost-saving measures made last year that Mayor Colin Read says amounted to around $2 million in total cuts from the city’s over $55 million budget.

“If we do another round of expense cuts, our fund balance goes into the green and each succeeding year, we have a very, very healthy fund balance,” Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) told the Common Council on Feb. 22.

“Nobody would ever say that what we did was easy. We all lost a lot of sleep over it,” he said of last year’s cuts. “I hope that if we go through that exercise again, it can be done in a way that’s smooth and acceptable to the largest number of people.”

Read told The Sun earlier this month that he expects the cuts will mostly be made through attrition, or a reduction in the workforce by not replacing employees who retire or resign.

The first-term mayor continued to reiterate the city is not in crisis, echoing claims he made the previous week.

“We’ve actually got ways to proceed and plans that we can put in place,” Read said. “A crisis is when you have very few options or no options and you’re searching for options.”

The mayor revealed a series of charts detailing what the city’s finances would look like if the council hadn’t made the $2 million in cuts last year to show the disparity in expenditures.

The city had been looking at $25 million in general fund expenses with $22 million in revenue, Read said.

“We would’ve ended up with significant deficits in the next 10 years.”

If the council opted to simply raise taxes, the city would’ve hit the constitutional limit in a few years, he said.

“If you’re flying along and you find there’s three engines out in a four engine aircraft, and you want to make your way back to the airport, stabilize the flight and three engines out on an aircraft is doable,” Read said. “There’s a plan, there’s a procedure to get through this. We’re not going to get on the PA though and say, ‘Listen passengers, three engines are out.’ Let’s just admit that we’re really screwed and get on with the work of flying the airplane and get them back safely.

“So that’s what we’re trying to do.”