City feral cat law narrowly defeated

× Residents packed Plattsburgh City Hall last week for a public hearing on a proposed local law that would’ve imposed new restrictions on the feeding of feral cats. The law was narrowly defeated, 3-2. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A local law that would have imposed new restrictions on feeding feral cats in the City of Plattsburgh was shot down.

After a public hearing last week that saw a handful of passionate residents implore the Common Council to reconsider implementing the law, one animal rescue official calling it “inhumane” and “unenforceable,” it was defeated 3-2.

“We went through the proper channels, and it was either going to get passed, get tabled or get defeated. And it was defeated,” Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), who initially proposed the law after fielding concerns about the city’s feral cat population from his constituents, told The Sun.

“I don’t know where it’s going to go from here.”

Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4) joined Dowdle in voting to approve the law.

Councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (Ward 2) and Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) ultimately voted to reject the law.

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) was absent.

LAW SCRUTINIZED

The proposed law, designed to hold rogue feeders accountable and impose new restrictions on the feeding of feral cats, drew scrutiny from local animal lovers.

Carol Solari-Ruscoe, a member of the Elmore SPCA Board of Directors, said that the law would equate to penalizing cats for uncaring owners who abandon them, and that limiting food through this legislation would’ve been “inhumane and unenforceable.”

“The cats didn’t create this situation,” she said.

Ann Tracy, a retired SUNY Plattsburgh professor, said that for residents like her, the law went “counter to conscience.”

“I’m one of those people that can’t possibly resist feeding anything that’s hungry,” she told the council last week.

“You should think very hard please, before you make this ordinance, about whether you are making people do something seriously against their conscience. I think you are.”

Another longtime city resident, Vicky Chaffee, issued an emotional plea to the council for them to vote down the law.

“It’s just not fair, it’s not their fault. I think the owners need to have some responsibility,” she said.

The victim of a brain injury after an accident, Chaffee said she learned to walk again alongside an injured cat that came to her home for help.

She watched the cat learn to walk again by leaning against walls, and did the same, she said.

“The cats. We don’t want to kill them. They’re a blessing to us. It’s not their fault that these owners are irresponsible. Please, I plead with you.”

The proposal also drew scrutiny from Mayor Colin Read.

Before the council voted on the law, Read took a shot at the proposal, saying city officials should be worrying about the larger, overarching problems facing Plattsburgh.

“I think there are more creative solutions that can come to bear rather than creating a cat and critter feeding cop. I wonder why we’re going after some of the most wonderful do-gooders in our community,” Read said.

“I think there’s some really looming, big problems facing this council and I don’t want this one to be a distraction from the big, looming problems because I think we can solve this with a little collaboration and a little inclusion.”

Councilor Kelly, who decried what he sees as a society that treats animals with cruelty in general — “We butcher animals to eat them. We don’t gauge their feelings” — said the law exemplified a deeper issue.

“People feel okay about animals being born under their supervision, and then (animals) are left to fend for themselves,” he said.

“Society is messed up.”

QUALITY OF LIFE

Three residents took to City Hall last week to voice their support for the law, though none said that they believed it would be wholly effective in controlling the city’s animal population.

Holly Haber-Drexler said that she lives near one of the cat colonies in the city, and she’s experienced everything from her dogs being attacked to watching a cat deliver kittens under her porch, to being kept up at night by cat fights outside, to watching cats lose ears and tails in the harsh North Country winters.

“Yes, I do believe it’s a problem for all of us,” she said.

“I don’t know what the answer is.”

But building shelters and feeding local cats, she said, is essentially placing a “stamp of approval” on the situation.

“I don’t think this is going to solve the problem,” said Dr. Rebecca King, a local veterinarian.

King suggested licensing cats in the same way that local dog owners are required to license their pets.

“I have no objection to this law. You’re just asking people to take responsibility, and I don’t see a problem with that,” she said.

Councilors Dowdle and Ensel each in turn defended their support for the proposal after receiving multiple complaints from constituents over the years.

Ensel said he’s a pet-lover himself, and while he’s appreciative of the trap, neuter and release services provided by volunteer animal rescue troupe Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, it’s not enough.

“This is not an issue of cats. This is an issue of quality of life for the residents of the City of Plattsburgh,” he said.

Through his tenure on the council, he’s fielded calls about nightmare scenarios where residents have paid thousands to put up fences to keep cats out. Some have been unable to sell their homes because of the issue, he said, and cat feces is seen all over lawns and gardens.

“The smell of cat urine is unbearable at times,” he said.

“What about the taxpayers that are impacted by these nuisance animals? Maybe this isn’t an ideal plan, but I think it’s a start and it’s something we can build on.

“A vote against this is a vote against improving the quality of life for residents.”

Ultimately, the law was defeated.

Ensel said he expects city officials will talk more in the future about ways to combat the feral cat population.