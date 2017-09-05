City finance committee eyes volunteer campaign

× The Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee, a group of residents committed to helping lawmakers contend with the city of Plattsburgh’s financial issues, met at Plattsburgh City Hall last week. Councilor Michael Kelly, right, is pictured here with resident Ira Barbell. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | As part of their mission to lower the city’s tax rate while balancing the quality of services, the Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee hopes to bolster volunteerism.

The committee, composed of a dozen residents committed to avoiding a large tax increase in 2018, discussed ways that city-funded services could be aided by volunteers at a public meeting last Tuesday.

“We can expand services without expanding staff,” said resident Ira Barbell.

Barbell proposed that the committee look at the benefits of spearheading a number of volunteer programs to help out city departments.

The Recreation Department and Plattsburgh Public Library would be a good place to start, he said, before moving onto shifting paid positions — like school crossing guards — to volunteer positions.

Talk of negotiating a partial-volunteer fire department surfaced at the committee meeting last week.

“Is it possible, in New York state, to go from a paid to a volunteer fire department?” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) asked. “Some people have suggested that.

“A group like this could research that information.”

Kelly, who created the citizen’s committee, said that volunteers equate to savings on the city’s behalf.

“You could see a lot of engaged people getting involved,” he said.

PUBLIC INFORMATION CAMPAIGN

The committee last week decided to put out a call for social media-savvy residents, hoping someone may come forward that could help out with maintaining an informational Facebook page.

The group’s meeting on Aug. 29, attended by Councilors Mike Kelly (Ward 2), Peter Ensel (Ward 4) and Mayor Colin Read, featured a lengthy discussion about the importance of resident awareness of the city’s current financial situation.

Key information to get out there, according to resident John Strack, is the state’s Financial Restructuring Board report — which outlines the state’s recommendations to the city for future budget planning, areas of possible service sharing and more.

“We can put copies of this on every street corner,” resident Don Papier said. “But as the old saying goes: ‘You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink.’”

‘THE SKY ISN’T FALLING’

Something crucial for residents to understand, according to Ensel and Read, is that services are not being cut as departments are being closed: