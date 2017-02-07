City fire dept. to purchase new fire truck

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City Fire Department will soon purchase a new $594,339 pumper fire truck and add an addition to their station on South Platt Street.

The purchase of the truck was approved by city lawmakers last Thursday. The half-million expense will come through the city’s 2017 capital plan — $5,666 less than what was originally allocated.

Fire Chief Scott Lawliss explained that the savings was made through discounts given by the manufacturer.

“The manufacturer made a concession to give us 2016 prices on a 2017 engine,” Lawliss said. He noted that the fire truck was originally priced somewhere around $600,060.

City Chamberlain Richard Marks estimated that the purchase will add approximately $49,000-50,000 per year to the debt service, adding that the truck is a 15 year asset.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) said that he was told by the fire chief that the new truck would replace a truck “in really bad shape,” noting that the department currently pays about $20,000 in maintenance costs.

The purchase approval will set in motion financial planning for a $175,000 addition to Fire Station 2, according to Lawliss — a process that has been ongoing prior to his appointment as fire chief.

“It’s a very simple addition,” said Lawliss. “It will have a sloped roof, not a flat roof — to save on maintenance costs — and it will be large enough that we won’t need to special order vehicles in the future.”

Lawliss noted that the department had an issue with vehicle size just last year, with the purchase of their ladder truck.

“In the future it will save us money,” he said.

FERAL CATS

The city renewed their contract with Animal Rescue and Welfare Services (ARWS) and Elmore SPCA for another year last Thursday.

Lawmakers first contracted ARWS last fall in an effort to curb and aid the feral cat population, tasking the group with catching, neutering, caring for and then releasing the cats.

Becky Kasper (Ward 5), who first introduced the resolution to contract ARWS, noted that the feral cat problem was more than just a nuisance to city residents.

“There’s a quality of life issue for the animals,” she said.

According to Kasper, the city has four feral cat colonies to contend with.

Her fellow councilors voiced their support for the contract’s extension.

“I am totally in support of this [resolution],” said Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4). “Anything we can do to quell this problem.”

City resident Rebecca King, however, appeared to caution lawmakers about a catch and release practice.

“I’ve worked with cats for 20 years,” she said. “It might be a good idea for the council to get some really good information about catch and release.”

King noted that there are serious pitfall to the catch and release tactic, including “a lot of human health risk” if the feral colonies are not behaving normally.

“I’m concerned that what happens in Plattsburgh happens on the good side of trap and release.”

HIGHWAY OIL

Lawmakers officially voted last Thursday to demolish the former Highway Oil building at the corner of the Durkee Street parking lot.

According to City Engineer Kevin Farrington, the one-story structure will come down in “several weeks.”

After the demolition, lawmakers are unsure of what they will use the space for. When asked what they planned to do with the property, Mayor Colin Read said: “We won’t know fully right away.”

The demolition will be made possible by a $54,000 state grant awarded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo two weeks ago, along with a $6,000 contribution from the city.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) floated the idea of possibly using the site as an extension of the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market, which is housed in a building on the opposite side the Durkee Street parking lot.

Dowdle said he would like to see that land be used to facilitate vendors who could not get into the farmer’s market.

Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) added that she had heard from potential vendors that they couldn’t sell their goods because the farmer’s market has a waiting list.

The Highway Oil demolition will be the final step in a years-long process to rework the space after the property was acquired by the city in 2014.