City mulls finance, municipal lighting move

The Plattsburgh Common Council held their first official budget session of the season on Aug. 24. Councilors hope to cut an additional $500,000 from Mayor Colin Read’s proposed budget and adopt the fiscal plan for 2018 by this October.
PLATTSBURGH | Talk of moving the city’s finance office and cutting councilor pay surfaced last week.
One of the first proposals was moving the city’s finance office from 6 Miller Street into city hall.
The savings could amount to upwards of $36,000 in rent per year, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.
The move could also increase tax revenue by $4,000 per year.
“It won’t be an easy task, but it’s doable,” said Read.
The finance office currently shares a building with the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD).
“MLD would like to sell that current building and put it back on the tax roll,” said Marks.
That sale would allow for the building to become taxable property, which could increase city revenue by $4,000, he said.
The new finance office would take over the Engineering Department’s vacated space on the first floor, according to Marks.
“Do I want (the move) to happen? No,” Marks said. “But we’ll do whatever we have to do.”
FUTURE CONCERNS
The only concerns that Marks has with the move, he said, revolve around foot traffic into city hall.
Though hopeful that an upcoming push toward online direct-deposit bill payments will reduce the amount of in-person payments, parking around city hall remains a concern, he said.
Over 60 percent of people still visit the finance office rather than pay their bills online or through the mail, according to Marks. Some residents don’t have checking accounts or computers.
Come tax time, residents still come into the office with stacks of cash to get a cash receipt, Marks said.
“It’s just the nature of this town,” he said.
“It’s a unique situation that we have so much walk-in business.”
The MLD building currently has a drive-thru window for customers who don’t want to park and pay inside.
“It it’s the plan to (move), we’ll do it,” Marks said. “My main concern is that drive-up window.”
“Hopefully the (online bill pay) will come online during this time,” Read said, “and create less of a need to come into the office.”
No formal action was taken on the proposal.
COUNCIL PAY CUT
Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2), who hopes to adopt a budget by October, was the first to float a cost-saving measure last week:
“I propose we reduce the (common council pay line) by 15 percent,” he said.
That would cut each councilor’s pay by $1,500 per year — or $8,500, down from the current $10,000 per year.
“I think it’s only fair,” Kelly said.
The Plattsburgh Common Council will continue budget talks for the next few weeks before voting on a final budget plan.
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on the mayor’s proposed budget resulted in just one comment last week.
Former councilor Stuart Voss decried deviation from the normal budget process and noted the importance of interaction between councilors and department heads as the budget process moves forward.
“You have to meet with each department head and go over their proposals,” he said.
During his tenure, councilors could speak with department heads at will — that has since changed, according to Voss.
“The key is to interact with the department heads,” he said.
Following the public hearing, during a regularly scheduled public comment period, resident Carol Klepper spoke about her concern with the timeline of last month’s department abolishments.
“I do have a lot of concern that (the cuts and charter changes) will drastically effect the city,” she said.
“I do ask the council in going forward that the cuts are more planned out.”
The next meeting of the Plattsburgh Common Council is set for Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.