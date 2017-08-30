City mulls finance, municipal lighting move

× The Plattsburgh Common Council held their first official budget session of the season on Aug. 24. Councilors hope to cut an additional $500,000 from Mayor Colin Read’s proposed budget and adopt the fiscal plan for 2018 by this October. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Talk of moving the city’s finance office and cutting councilor pay surfaced last week.

With Mayor Colin Read’s proposed budget in hand and a goal in mind to make an additional $500,000 worth of cuts, the Plattsburgh Common Council last week held their first official budget session.

One of the first proposals was moving the city’s finance office from 6 Miller Street into city hall.

The savings could amount to upwards of $36,000 in rent per year, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

The move could also increase tax revenue by $4,000 per year.

“It won’t be an easy task, but it’s doable,” said Read.

The finance office currently shares a building with the Municipal Lighting Department (MLD).

“MLD would like to sell that current building and put it back on the tax roll,” said Marks.

That sale would allow for the building to become taxable property, which could increase city revenue by $4,000, he said.

The new finance office would take over the Engineering Department’s vacated space on the first floor, according to Marks.

“Do I want (the move) to happen? No,” Marks said. “But we’ll do whatever we have to do.”

FUTURE CONCERNS

The only concerns that Marks has with the move, he said, revolve around foot traffic into city hall.

Though hopeful that an upcoming push toward online direct-deposit bill payments will reduce the amount of in-person payments, parking around city hall remains a concern, he said.

Over 60 percent of people still visit the finance office rather than pay their bills online or through the mail, according to Marks. Some residents don’t have checking accounts or computers.

Come tax time, residents still come into the office with stacks of cash to get a cash receipt, Marks said.

“It’s just the nature of this town,” he said.

“It’s a unique situation that we have so much walk-in business.”

The MLD building currently has a drive-thru window for customers who don’t want to park and pay inside.

“It it’s the plan to (move), we’ll do it,” Marks said. “My main concern is that drive-up window.”

“Hopefully the (online bill pay) will come online during this time,” Read said, “and create less of a need to come into the office.”