City mulls moratorium on bitcoin mining

PLATTSBURGH | City officials are considering putting a moratorium on any new cryptocurrency mining operations for the next 18 months.

The push to temporarily curb the development of new commercial mining operations, often rooms packed with rows of computer boxes designed to solve complex equations, stems from concerns over what Mayor Colin Read characterizes as the large amount of electricity those operations use and what he sees as a possible health and safety issue.

“One operation can be roughly equivalent to placing 1,000 space heaters in a room of this size,” Read told The Sun, pointing to the Common Council chambers. “Do we have the proper ventilation?”

A public hearing on the proposal, which Read believes may be a first for an American city, is scheduled for March 15 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

ELECTRICITY COSTS RISING

Municipal Lighting Department Manager Bill Treacy said the high electricity usage can prove costly for every city resident and business.

Treacy said that the city’s two registered commercial bitcoin operations can use up to 11.2 megawatts a month, or around 10-16 percent of the city’s total energy consumption.

That’s higher than what Georgia-Pacific, one of the city’s largest factories, uses in a month.

“We suspect there are also others we might not know about,” he told The Sun in a phone interview.

A single megawatt can power anywhere from 400-900 homes for a year, according to a report obtained through the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

In the City of Plattsburgh, that level of energy consumption, paired with residents’ electric heat during the winter months, can mean higher energy bills for everyone, according to Treacy.

The city is guaranteed a fixed amount of electricity each month under a rate of $4.29 per megawatt hour.

When the city’s collective consumption runs over that fixed amount, the city has to purchase more at a rate of $36 per megawatt hour — a nearly 800 percent increase, a cost that’s spread out among every resident and business that uses city electricity.

In the winter, that can result in an average added fee of $30-40 on everyone’s bill, Treacy said.