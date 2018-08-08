City mulls plastic straw ban

× Expand Stock photo Plastic straws on a blue background The Plattsburgh Common Council is seeking input from local business owners on the impact of imposing a plastic straw ban.

PLATTSBURGH | After a local student took to City Hall to implore his elected officials to impose a ban on plastic straws, the Plattsburgh Common Council is considering doing just that.

The city will soon move forward with a poll of area business owners to explore the viability and practicality of the idea.

“Discussions with local vendors indicate that there might be a positive attitude toward banning plastic straws,” said Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), who proposed that the council explore the idea at a subcommittee meeting last week.

Armstrong estimates that the poll will likely go out within the next few weeks.

A student who graduated from Plattsburgh High School this year, Rory Fischer, 18, was the source of the discussion:

“I’m concerned about the environment,” Fischer had told the council seven weeks prior, on June 14. “And I’d like to see more action taken.”

Fischer cited a statistic that appears to have originated from a 2016 report by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which says that “in a business-as-usual scenario, the ocean is expected to contain one ton of plastic for every three tons of fish by 2025, and by 2050, more plastics than fish (by weight).”

“So that’s a problem,” he said.

“It might be a little strange, but if you think about it — I don’t think we really need plastic straws.”

Fischer asked the council to consider drafting a resolution banning plastic straws after one of his teachers told him the city council had the power to enact local laws here.

“I originally wrote to (Rep. Elise) Stefanik about this. But my U.S. Government class with Mr. Boule showed me that city council had the power in Plattsburgh,” Fischer told The Sun in an email. “As part of an assignment I had to go to a city council meeting. It was a great assignment because it made me see how democracy works.”

Armstrong volunteered to look into his proposal.

“My original suggestion to Rory Fischer’s idea had been to go to the (Clinton County Legislature) first,” Armstrong told The Sun in an email. “But after some discussion, we decided to go for a local ban. We will see how it pans out.

“Ultimately, I would hope that the county adopts a ban, and will also advocate for that.”

Plastic stirrers and swizzle sticks would also be included in a local ban on plastic straws.

“I think we should include them,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) said last week.

“Ban ‘em all,” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) chimed in.

An analysis by a conglomeration of 10 pollution research groups, called the “BAN List 2.0,” says that in the United States, 500 million plastic straws are used everyday, and many aren’t properly recycled.

A proposed law to ban plastic straws was introduced in New York City earlier this year.

Similar proposals have popped up in California, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey and Washington, and several large companies — like Starbucks, American Airlines, Hyatt, Disney and McDonalds — have either pledged to phase out plastic straws or continue to explore alternatives.

A ban on plastic bags was proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, but the state legislature has not taken action.

The Plattsburgh Interfaith Foodshelf, a local organization that provides food to nearly 700 households in Clinton County, self-imposed a ban on plastic bags in July.

“Banning plastic straws is certainly not the end goal but it is a start,” Fischer said.