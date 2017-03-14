City names Parkinson as top cop

PLATTSBURGH — Ken Parkinson has been named as the new chief of police for the City of Plattsburgh.

Parkinson was appointed by Mayor Colin Read last Thursday.

The former administrative lieutenant, a 24-year veteran of the department, will take over from Acting Chief Michael Branch, who served in that capacity since Police Chief Desmond Racicot’s retirement on Jan. 11.

“I’d like to thank [the mayor] and the council,” Parkinson told the City Council last Thursday. “I’m honored to serve the citizens of Plattsburgh.”

Parkinson said developing a 21st century police force — a key focus of Mayor Colin Read, who has spoken about the need for community-oriented policing — requires a good rapport with city residents.

“We need a good relationship with our community. Trust and transparency is very important,” Parkinson said. “People demand that, and rightfully so. We have nothing to hide. We need to include everybody to help solve problems.”

Parkinson told the Sun said that one of the biggest problems in the city is the ongoing opioid epidemic.

“We’re focusing on that now,” he said. “Heroin is a big problem, and creates an avenue for other crimes. We’re working on that on a daily basis.”

Parkinson said he doesn’t plan on making too many big changes in the department.

“The department has been run very well for a long time,” he said. “I’ll look at all aspects and see where we can improve, but I don’t plan on making any major changes any time soon.”

Parkinson’s appointment comes after Racicot, who served as chief for 14 years, stepped down for a job with Cisco Systems, a security firm.

Racicot’s salary was $118,652. Parkinson’s yearly salary is $100,216.

“Being able to help people… and have a community that feels safe — where people can go to bed at night and feel safe — to be a part of that is very rewarding,” said Parkinson.

Mayor Colin Read had high hopes for the new chief.

“From all I consulted, and from my personal interactions, I am confident he has earned the trust and respect for his women and men and will offer imagination and creativity as we develop a 21st century police force,” Read said in a prepared statement.