City of Plattsburgh reminds residents of snow removal ordinance

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is reminding property owners to follow the city’s sidewalk snow removal policy.

Owners of property that border a sidewalk are responsible for removing snow/ice within 24 hours of the end of the snowfall.

If there is more than 12 inches of snow piled up as result of plowing the street, the city is responsible for removing that snow.

However, the owner will remain responsible for maintenance after removal.

If unable to remove snow/ice with hand operated device, owners are asked to ensure the sidewalk is covered by a substance to prevent slippery conditions.

In owner and occupant settings, the property owner is solely responsible for snow removal.

If the snow has not been removed within 24 hours of public notice of the end of the snow emergency, and is not exempt from removal, city employees will remove the snow at the expense of the property owner, and a fee will be imposed.

Once a snowfall or a snow emergency ends, City Code 233-32 gives property owners 24 hours to clear the width of their sidewalks so that all sidewalk users can safely navigate the city.

Snow emergencies are called based on street conditions after a snow event.

Total accumulation is a factor, but the city also takes into account the amount of snow already on the street prior to the storm, and whether another storm is forecast in close proximity to a snow event.

The city’s primary concern is safe passage on streets, as well as parking needs in neighborhoods with little or no off-street parking.

Mike Brodi, Department of Public Works superintendent, would like to remind everyone to heed the parking ban signal lights and check the city website for an emergency alert notification.

If a parking ban is in effect, remove cars from city streets, he said.

“When the lights are on, the cars should be gone,” he said.