City of Plattsburgh's police chief announces retirement

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Kenneth Parkinson will retire effective Feb. 27.

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police Chief Kenneth Parkinson has announced his retirement.

The lawman confirmed that he would leave the force effective Feb. 27 in an email to The Sun on Wednesday.

Parkinson said that his decision to retire was personal.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life,” he said.

Parkinson, a 25-year veteran of the force, was appointed by Mayor Colin Read last March, two months after former chief Desmond Rascicot retired and took a job in the private sector.

“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Plattsburgh for the last 25 years,” Parkinson said.

He lead the department for less than a year.

Parkinson’s retirement comes when the city is facing a prolonged wave of shakeups.

Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) resigned last week, citing a “tyranny of despair” as the city contends with a dwindling fund balance and systemic budget deficit.

Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas resigned last week.

Months earlier, his department absorbed the responsibilities of the Parks and Recreation Department after it was abolished last summer.

Chief Water Pollution Control Plant Officer David Powell, who worked for the city for 37 years, also announced his retirement on Feb. 8.

Read did not comment when asked if the city has a morale problem.

“I very much appreciated Chief Parkinson's willingness to delay his retirement to serve as our City's police chief over the last year,” Read said in an email. “After more than 25 years of exemplary service to the police force, I wish him and his family the very best.”