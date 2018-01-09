City of Plattsburgh taps legal firm to explore lost power plant revenues

File photo
The City of Plattsburgh has hired legal counsel to examine what they allege is a discrepancy in the renegotiation of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT) between Saranac Power Partners and the Town of Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is hiring a legal team to drill down into what city officials allege is a discrepancy in the renegotiation of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT) between Saranac Power Partners (SPP) and the Town of Plattsburgh.
The City of Plattsburgh has tapped Stafford Owens to investigate whether this lost revenue constitutes an “improper diversion of funds away from the city to the Town of Plattsburgh,” according to a statement from Mayor Colin Read.
The city has directed the firm to “take all actions necessary” to obtain information regarding the town’s “acts and omissions” and to take “prudent action to preserve the city’s legal rights.”
Stafford Owens, which counts ex-U.S. Rep. Bill Owens as a partner, served the town a notice of claims last week and demanded that the town comply with a Freedom of Information Law request to shed light on the complex agreement.
A recently renegotiated agreement covering the final six years of SPP’s PILOT agreement with the town and city sees a reduction for both entities.
But Read is chafed over a renegotiation in 2009 that he claims saw the town covertly carve out special districts, a measure that redirected some $280,000 in revenues annually, or $1.6 million over a six-year period.
The number is scheduled to decrease this year to $182,000 annually until 2023 — that’s about $1 million over six years — at which point the power plant, formerly known as Falcon Seaboard, will go onto the tax rolls and the payments will terminate.
Read alleges the deal has plunged the city into fiscal uncertainty, costing a total of $14 million in lost revenue since the original agreement was developed in 1992 after the city threatened to annex the power plant.
“Once we can ascertain what happened with our agreement, I’m confident our new leadership in the city and the town can work together to resolve this issue amicably, as we continue to work together to create opportunities for our entire region,” Read said in a statement on Sunday.
City officials have stopped short of alleging illegality, but have maintained the process doesn’t smell right.
While the town admits a renegotiated deal, officials have argued the process has always been transparent.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who wasn’t in the office at the time, said he offered to share documents with Read and the city’s counsel after the issue became public at the end of 2017.
But instead of sitting down, the city has lawyered up, a measure that he said took him by surprise.
“The Town of Plattsburgh has a table, the city has a table, let’s bring all documents together and do a shoulder-to-shoulder comprehensive review to get an understanding of the material in front of us,” Cashman told The Sun on Sunday. “I think there’s a good faith opportunity to sit down and review the materials together.”
The mayor has not come and reviewed the materials, he said.
“I did not receive suggested dates for the upcoming week to sit down and have those conversations,” he said. “All town documents are available for review, and have been available from the get-go.”
Cashman also criticized the cost of hiring a legal team — especially when the city is in fiscal trouble.
But both officials agree on one thing:
Neither were in office at the time.
“I was 12,” Cashman said.
Read said, “Neither the supervisor nor I created this problem, but we can certainly work together to understand and solve it.”