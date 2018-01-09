City of Plattsburgh taps legal firm to explore lost power plant revenues

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh has hired legal counsel to examine what they allege is a discrepancy in the renegotiation of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT) between Saranac Power Partners and the Town of Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh is hiring a legal team to drill down into what city officials allege is a discrepancy in the renegotiation of a payment in lieu of taxes agreement (PILOT) between Saranac Power Partners (SPP) and the Town of Plattsburgh.

The City of Plattsburgh has tapped Stafford Owens to investigate whether this lost revenue constitutes an “improper diversion of funds away from the city to the Town of Plattsburgh,” according to a statement from Mayor Colin Read.

The city has directed the firm to “take all actions necessary” to obtain information regarding the town’s “acts and omissions” and to take “prudent action to preserve the city’s legal rights.”

Stafford Owens, which counts ex-U.S. Rep. Bill Owens as a partner, served the town a notice of claims last week and demanded that the town comply with a Freedom of Information Law request to shed light on the complex agreement.

A recently renegotiated agreement covering the final six years of SPP’s PILOT agreement with the town and city sees a reduction for both entities.

But Read is chafed over a renegotiation in 2009 that he claims saw the town covertly carve out special districts, a measure that redirected some $280,000 in revenues annually, or $1.6 million over a six-year period.

The number is scheduled to decrease this year to $182,000 annually until 2023 — that’s about $1 million over six years — at which point the power plant, formerly known as Falcon Seaboard, will go onto the tax rolls and the payments will terminate.

Read alleges the deal has plunged the city into fiscal uncertainty, costing a total of $14 million in lost revenue since the original agreement was developed in 1992 after the city threatened to annex the power plant.

“Once we can ascertain what happened with our agreement, I’m confident our new leadership in the city and the town can work together to resolve this issue amicably, as we continue to work together to create opportunities for our entire region,” Read said in a statement on Sunday.

City officials have stopped short of alleging illegality, but have maintained the process doesn’t smell right.