City official warns more staff cuts could be coming

PLATTSBURGH | The Lake City’s latest budget report is in, and the results have one councilor optimistic about the city’s financial trajectory.

But another $500,000 in cuts is expected in next year’s budget, according to an early draft of the council’s five-year budget plan, which could mean that another round of deep cuts may be on the horizon.

“The cuts made last year were painful,” Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) told The Sun, referencing the abolishment of the city’s Engineering, Human Resources, Parks and

Recreation and IT Departments last summer. “But they weren’t enough.”

As the Plattsburgh Common Council prepares its

annual five-year budget plan, the council continues to hold budget sessions in an effort to carve out a path toward rebuilding the city’s fund balance while keeping tax increases low.

A year-to-date budget report from the City Chamberlain’s Office shows that the city has spent approximately $368,543 less than they had this time last year.

“We’re pretty far ahead,” said City Chamberlain Richard Marks. “We’re doing really well. The news is good in the general fund.”

Those savings are only expected to grow, according to Mayor Colin Read.

At a finance meeting last Thursday, Read estimated that as a result of shuttering the doors of four departments last summer and moving assessment services to the county, the city will see an annualized savings of approximately $523,000 from salaries alone, and another $1,018,000 in healthcare savings.

The City of Plattsburgh’s total budget is $55,972,992 this year.

But despite those savings, the council expects to make another $500,000 worth of cuts in the 2019 budget.

At hearing that figure, Department of Public Works Assistant Superintendent Mike Bessette said: “That would amount to one department.”

“I hope we don’t have to do it,” Kelly said. “But I don’t want to not do it at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Though he hopes that most cuts will be made through attrition, Kelly told The Sun that more staff cuts could happen.

“The easiest way (to make cuts) is to cut staff, though it’s difficult from an emotional standpoint,” he said.

“But there’s still reason for optimism: We are going to have a sustainable financial future in the city, the same way that we have a sustainable water supply.”

PROPOSED CODE OF CONDUCT

The Plattsburgh Common Council last week also opted for the third time to leave Mayor Colin Read’s proposed city government-wide code of conduct on the table.

The code, proposed by Read in April in an effort to curb “dramas” and bolster taxpayer trust following a wave of negative headlines detailing employee resignations and leaked emails, has been criticized for utilizing vague language, particularly regarding what constitutes confidential information.

The proposal will again be on the council’s docket on May 24, after this edition went to print.