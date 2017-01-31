City officials evaluating sidewalk-clearing law

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The city of Plattsburgh faced its first big snow storm last week. While some of the sidewalks remained clear, others parcels, like this one on Cornelia Street, remained covered with slush and snow.

PLATTSBURGH — City officials are using the latest snow and ice fall to evaluate the fairly new law that requires property owners to clear sidewalks within 24 hours after a storm ends.

“We’ve really only had this past snowstorm to gauge participation,” Read said via email. “The approach will have to be multi-faceted.”

This law, which was approved in October 2015, imposes fines on businesses and residents who don’t clear their sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours after public notice of the end of a storm.

Due to the last winter season being abnormally warm, residents and business owners got a pass from obeying this law.

The first winter snowstorm that occurred last week, however, got snow shovels and blowers out of storage.

Read said he asked the City Police and department heads to use discretion when issuing warnings or fines until the fairest policies were established.

The mayor said he believed officials issued no warnings or fines last week. The city is in the process of creating a database on the city’s most problematic properties in order to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“One-size-fits-all does not seem to fit everyone very well,” Read said. “We, at the same time, want people to navigate our sidewalks but keep the taxpayers costs down.

“We must embark on educational outreach on this issue, while evaluating where pedestrians and those who have a hard time getting around can best navigate to important corridors first and then the entire city.”

SLIPPERY SITUATION

A number of residents, like 21-year-old Maggee Gates, are still not impressed.

“I mostly avoid walking around downtown in the winter,” she said. “The black ice on sidewalks makes you have to pay attention to every step you take.”

Plattsburgh resident Greg Hayes said while he doesn’t walk around the city that much, his family members do.

“My mom has fell twice on the sidewalk due to ice,” he said. “They [the city] definitely needs to do something with these sidewalks.”

Other residents, like 23-year-old SUNY Plattsburgh student Anne McLean, said they’ve seen improvement in comparison to other winters.

“I’ve seen people snowblowing the sidewalks and they’re usually pretty clear,” she said. “It’s nice to use them now when walking to school or downtown.”

ENFORCING THE LAW

City Building Inspector Joe McMahon said this effort to keep the sidewalks clear is a work in progress between their office, their Public Works Department and City Police, who are all responsible for enforcing this law.

“We don’t have a lot of experience with this yet, so we’re not sure what our exact strategy is going to be for future snowstorms,” said McMahon. “But we do know that we want everyone to clear their sidewalks.”

According to the law, residents have 24 hours after a snowstorm to clear their portion of sidewalk of both snow and ice.

For those who don’t comply, warnings will be posted on doors.

If city officials need to clean the site, a fine, along with fees, will be placed on the property owner.

First-time fines can range anywhere between $50 to $100 depending on the household size, while clean-up fees are based on the length of the sidewalk and can cost anywhere up to $215.

Notices are given on the website and through an emailing system.

To get these notifications, visit http://www.cityofplattsburgh.com/.