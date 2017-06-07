City officials kickstart Citizens’ Advisory Committee

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo As budget considerations in the City of Plattsburgh continue, officials are hoping to kickstart a citizens’ advisory committee on finance by late June.

PLATTSBURGH — With the Plattsburgh City Council’s five year budget outlook filed and the mayor’s work underway on the 2018 budget, officials are kickstarting a new finance committee.

In an effort to glean ideas on how to cut spending and balance the budget from the public, this committee will include city residents.

“When I suggested last fall that the city tax increase could exceed 22 percent, people from all walks of life came forward to offer help, criticism, and in a few cases, nasty comments,” Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2) told the Sun. “Former government accountants, finance experts in the private sector, public employees, retired city workers and academics all have offered to help, and all would be welcome.

“Really anyone who has good ideas and is willing to work with others to achieve common goals would be welcome.”

The first order of business for this new committee is getting up to speed on the city’s finances and budget structure, said Kelly.

The committee will next seek to scope out strengths and weaknesses in the city’s budget, and make recommendations to lawmakers.

“You would not believe the number of good ideas that have surfaced just since the city announced the fiscal challenges we face in the near term,” said Kelly. “We have many fresh sets of eyes looking at city operations and finance, and all constructive approaches can possibly help us.”

City officials are currently facing a $2.5 million budget shortfall, a dwindling fund balance and rapidly increasing debt service, declining revenues and mounting health care liabilities to the tune of $276 million by 2027, according to Mayor Colin Read.

“It is a two way street,” Kelly said. “The more that citizens understand the city’s fiscal challenges, the more voices of reason we have speaking to the entire community. These may be tough times on the one hand, but these are the times in which people rise to the challenges and do great things.”

Kelly hopes to get the advisory committee off the ground and conduct their first meeting by the end of June. People who are interested should call Kelly at 561-0072 or email kellym@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.

“I agree completely with Mayor (Colin) Read that the best way to engage our citizens is to enlist their help in solving difficult problems,” he said.