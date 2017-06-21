City officials name DRI Project Coordinator

PLATTSBURGH — For the City of Plattsburgh, pieces of their economic development puzzle are finally falling into place.

Joel Wood, of West Chazy, has been named as the city’s new Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) project coordinator.

Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the Lake City would receive funding for 10 proposed projects through a $10 million DRI award from the state.

Now it’s time for Wood to take the wheel.

The 23 year old graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2016 with a degree in Economics and Political Science and has worked as a constituent liaison and case worker with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) for the last two years.

His job now, according to Mayor Colin Read, is to make sure the city’s state-approved revitalization projects come to fruition.

Wood has lived in the city for over four years.

“I enjoy shopping at the local stores, eating at the downtown restaurants, and spending time partaking in downtown events/festivities,” Wood told the Sun in an email.

Wood thanked the Plattsburgh Common Council and Read for considering him for the management spot at a public meeting last week.

“I’m looking forward to helping the city, in whatever way possible, implement this grant on projects big and small,” Wood said.

A project coordinator position is required by the state, with $41,322 set aside from the city’s $10 million DRI award to fund Wood’s salary for the next 12 months.

There will be no cost to the city, according to Read.

“The state has allowed us to use a small portion of the funds to create the temporary capacity to implement the approved Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects,” Read told The Sun. “I was very concerned that most all the funds go to the improvements, so we are using well less than 1 percent of them for implementation.”

“I am eager to begin work and believe that this is a wonderful opportunity for the residents of the City of Plattsburgh and the surrounding communities,” Wood said.

DOCK STREET

City officials announced last week that they would seek state funding in an effort to revitalize the Dock Street landing area.

Improvements to the Dock Street landing area were originally included in the city’s DRI proposal.

The state approved nearly all of the city’s proposed projects for DRI funding, but according to Read, the Dock Street revitalization project was only partially funded — the state agreeing to finance a feasibility study.

Officials will apply for a $3 million New York State Water Infrastructure Improvement Act Grant (WIIA), which they say could cover 60 percent of the total cost — the city needing to put up $2 million as a matching component.

“This is really exciting because it will enable us to begin revitalization of the Dock Street landing area,” Read said. “Many of these improvements, which we would have funded before this grant, will allow us to improve aesthetics, odor control, as well as the processing of sewage, so it’s better treated before it goes into the lake.”

The city will also apply for another WIIA grant for $5 million to replace wastewater treatment infrastructure at the water pollution control plant. The total project cost: $19.2 million. To complete the project, the city would need to seek funding through local appropriation, bonds or other sources.

“I believe there will be a time in someday when we realize that there is a better location for a modern sewage treatment plant than in the center of our downtown waterfront,” Read said, in an email. “At that time, I’d hope and imagine that the city and the surrounding municipalities will work together on it.

“Meanwhile, there are some things we must do to improve the reliability and efficiency of our effluent processing, and there are other things we can do to allow the plant to be more harmoniously integrated into our waterfront.”

Read said that if the city does not receive grant funding, infrastructure improvements will still need to be done.

“But we remain hopeful that we can receive some funds to do the more integrating aspects of the plant to improve tourist attractiveness and downtown economic development,” he said.