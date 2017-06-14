City officials pass bonfire ordinance

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo City officials have signed off on a new law that allows for greater enforcement of bonfire regulations in city limits.

PLATTSBURGH — City officials approved a new law last week that would further regulate recreational fires within city limits.

The new ordinance prohibits open fires, requires “constant supervision” by an adult, and requires that all fires be surrounded by stone, contained in a fire pit, clay chiminea, brick barbeque or metal fire stand.

It also says that all fires must be a minimum of 25 feet from any structure or “combustible material.”

Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5) said the law was spawned from multiple complaints last summer from constituents bothered by their neighbor’s bonfire smoke.

“The law prior to this was ill-defined,” said Kasper. “Between the fire department, police and code inspector, code enforcement was not uniform. This gives us the opportunity for enforcement.”

The law met some resistance at a public hearing last week, with residents expressing concerns about enforcement and the language of the law.

“I am absolutely opposed to this amendment,” said resident Marissa Gilbert.

Gilbert said her primary concern was the language of the law — noting that with some city lots measuring at 30 feet wide, and with fencing considered a structure under the city’s zoning code, all fires should be screened.

She also said that the city should consider kickstarting a permit process for firepits.

“You may want to consider some very large fines for breaking this proposed law,” Gilbert added. “I think it would be best to delay (approving this law) for one month and consider this.”

Another resident, Carol Klepper, echoed Gilbert’s concerns, and asked the council to delay voting on the new law until the idea of fire permits could be considered.

“This is a strengthening of the law, not a loosening,” said Kasper. “That’s the intention.”

Kasper noted that this law could later be built upon, and the idea of issuing permits could be revisited later on.

Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) said his concerns with the law come from the enforcement aspect:

“As far as how strictly it will be enforced... having neighbors that don’t get along chronically calling. I’m concerned that the police, fire department and code inspector could get bogged down,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s any extra burden,” Police Chief Ken Parkinson said.

“I think the workload was increased because of a lack of clarity,” said Kasper.

“This really is an attempt to improve enforcement for the health and safety of the citizens of this city,” she said. “What you do has an impact on the person next to you, whether it’s leaving your garbage uncovered to lighting a fire.

“You’ve got to be responsible and be fair to those that live next to you,” she said. “If this really is disruptive, even if this fire falls under the law, if it’s causing problems then it can be put out. That’s the bottom line.

“This is an attempt to balance the interest of building a fire and weigh more heavily the concerns of people that are adversely effected by them.”