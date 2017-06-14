City officials reject Downtown Rising request

PLATTSBURGH — Some Plattsburgh food truck vendors may be circling the block this weekend.

Lawmakers last week denied a request from Downtown Rising, a seasonal farmer’s market hosted on the Strand Center lawn, for the allotment of three reserved parking spaces on Margaret Street.

The request would have allowed the weekly market to block off three parking spaces every Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for use by food truck vendors.

One local business owner took to City Hall last week to decry the request.

“The one qualm I propose: the businesses who are here year round, anywhere from 200-500 feet away from (Downtown Rising) — we wait all year for something like sunlight, and it’s limited,” said Kyle Dyer, owner of Sip on Brinkerhoff Street. “If these food trucks are committed, it would effect our customer’s visibility, it could effect food traffic. It really effects the business owners.”

There are currently five vendors permitted to operate in the City of Plattsburgh, according to the Plattsburgh City Clerk.

Food truck vendors pay either $60 for one week permit, or $200 for the whole year.

Dyer’s business, a tapas bar and restaurant, is kitty corner from the requested parking spaces where food trucks would operate.

“People walk by and smell their food...there could be smoke coming from the food truck vents, into the restaurant,” said Dyer.

“It creates a serious disadvantage to business owners who operate 12 months every year. Noon to 3 p.m. — that’s my lunch, that’s my exposure to the people wandering (the Strand Center lawn).

“There’s people and businesses who thrive on that foot traffic and exposure,” he said. “Hopefully a compromise could be made.”

Carol Klepper, a city resident and local property owner, said that the food trucks being stationed outside the Strand would not jive with the city’s vision for a future arts corridor.

“I understand that the Strand serves people, but (the food trucks) are big problem — it’s creating a different atmosphere in that area,” she said. “It would be better suited for the city to have them close to City Hall.”

Klepper also cited a lack of parking in the area as a concern.

“We already have limited parking,” she said. “I don’t agree with taking up more parking that we really need.”

Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) acknowledged the residents’ concerns and noted that he had some of his own:

“I have an issue with temporary food truck vendors — yes, they pay for a permit, but businesses that are there 12 months of the year are paying taxes and trying to strive to build a business,” he said.

Ensel proposed that food truck vendors come to the city on a Sunday, when many area restaurants are closed.

Councilman Mike Kelly (Ward 2) offered a compromise: that Downtown Rising be given reserved parking spaces, but not for food truck vendors. Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) suggested that the food trucks relocate to the Durkee Street parking lot, near the Plattsburgh Farmer’s Market.

City officials voted unanimously to decline Downtown Rising’s request. Councilman Joshua Kretser (Ward 6), who works as the Executive Director of the Strand Center for the Arts, recused himself from voting.

Ian Alter, Downtown Rising organizer, did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print.