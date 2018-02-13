City OKs $500K Saranac Bridge grant

Photo by Michael Quiet
The Plattsburgh Common Council will move forward with the construction of a new Saranac Street bridge. The old Saranac Street bridge, pictured here, was demolished in 2016.
PLATTSBURGH | The city will move forward with plans to reconstruct a footbridge over the Saranac River that was removed two years ago after failing a state inspection.
Lawmakers delayed for weeks accepting a $500,000 state grant to help fund the bridge, citing concerns over being able to afford the city’s share of funding.
“Everybody wanted more information and time to mull it over,” ex-Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) told The Sun before she resigned last week.
Lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution to accept the state grant and move forward with the project on Feb. 8.
Total costs for the project, which is part of the second phase of Saranac River Trail project, are projected at over $3 million.
MAYOR OPTIMISTIC
The bridge construction is part of a larger multi-phase plan to create a system of trails along the Saranac River through the town and city of Plattsburgh.
The Common Council was initially concerned that the cost to complete the project would exceed the amount the city has already borrowed, around $622,000.
Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff and Engineering Aide Andrew Durrin told the council that the additional cost beyond the amount borrowed, estimated at $470,000, could be reduced by using city labor and alternate bridge builders.
Mayor Colin Read said that he’s “optimistic” the city can continue to search for additional sources of funding to further offset costs, and any additional cost to complete the project could be “next to zero.”
PROJECT DRIFT
The city-sponsored project, which was conceptualized over a decade ago, didn’t include the replacement of the structure.
The 83-foot bridge was built in 1909 for both cars and pedestrians, before more recently being reduced to pedestrians only.
The Saranac River Trail project was later expanded to include the bridge after the state inspected it in 2015 and found that, similar to the Webb Island footbridge, its condition had deteriorated and it was in danger of collapsing.
The replacement bridge is required by the state to look similar to the old one, Ruff said.
According to Read, the new bridge will likely be pedestrian-only.
A second bridge, one connecting the end of Durkee Street to the NYSEG site on Caroline Street, is also included in the Saranac River Trail plans.
The Sun confirmed with a city official that the city has received approximately $1.6 million from the state Department of Transportation so far. The total local share, the portion the city will put into the project, is projected at $1 million.
When asked for details on what specifically this recent $500,000 state grant would be used for, and how much the total project cost would be, Read declined to comment, citing a need for more information.
USAGE UNCLEAR
According to the final design report for the project, approximately 10,500 walking or biking trips were made either to work or school in Plattsburgh on a daily basis in 2000.
The current trail, completed six years ago, isn’t fully connected to key locations downtown — forcing pedestrians at times to walk along city roads to get to where they’re going, the report says.
It’s unclear how much the bridge itself was used while it was still open.
The old Saranac Street bridge, a large wood-slat, concrete and steel structure that connected a former NYSEG site off of Caroline Street to Pine Street, was demolished in 2016.
With the project formerly under the supervision of ex-City Engineer Kevin Farrington, who was laid off last year after the city’s Engineering Department was abolished, Ruff told The Sun that the city is still piecing together the full scope of the project and more details were likely forthcoming.
'WE CAN'T DO THIS ANYMORE'
City resident Sue Moore said on Feb. 1 that whether the council accepted the grant or not, the burden shouldn’t land on the shoulders of the taxpayers to pay.
“If we’re going to borrow this money, we have to come up with the cuts to pay for it,” she said. “We can’t do this anymore. We’re broke. We’re sick of paying more taxes.”
Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2) said at the last Finance and Budget committee meeting that the Common Council will need to make at least $600,000 in permanent cuts and another $100,000 in temporary reductions this year to stave off a large tax increase in 2019.
A representative of Friends of the Saranac River Trail, a grassroots group formed to promote and develop the trail, decried the council’s considerations of denying the $500,000 state grant and possibly torpedoing the project.
“When grants are turned back, it’s not just the overall funder that says, ‘Oh, we don’t want to deal with that entity again,’” said Jesse Feiler, president of the group.
“Word on the street, as they say, gets out.”
Feiler said earlier this month that the city could be viewed as an unreliable partner, making it difficult to secure funding in the future.
“I’ve been in some of these meetings and I’ve been in the social gatherings where these people say ‘don’t deal with those entities.’”