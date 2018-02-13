City OKs $500K Saranac Bridge grant

× Expand Photo by Michael Quiet The Plattsburgh Common Council will move forward with the construction of a new Saranac Street bridge. The old Saranac Street bridge, pictured here, was demolished in 2016.

PLATTSBURGH | The city will move forward with plans to reconstruct a footbridge over the Saranac River that was removed two years ago after failing a state inspection.

Lawmakers delayed for weeks accepting a $500,000 state grant to help fund the bridge, citing concerns over being able to afford the city’s share of funding.

“Everybody wanted more information and time to mull it over,” ex-Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) told The Sun before she resigned last week.

Lawmakers unanimously approved a resolution to accept the state grant and move forward with the project on Feb. 8.

Total costs for the project, which is part of the second phase of Saranac River Trail project, are projected at over $3 million.

MAYOR OPTIMISTIC

The bridge construction is part of a larger multi-phase plan to create a system of trails along the Saranac River through the town and city of Plattsburgh.

The Common Council was initially concerned that the cost to complete the project would exceed the amount the city has already borrowed, around $622,000.

Environmental Services Manager Jonathan Ruff and Engineering Aide Andrew Durrin told the council that the additional cost beyond the amount borrowed, estimated at $470,000, could be reduced by using city labor and alternate bridge builders.

Mayor Colin Read said that he’s “optimistic” the city can continue to search for additional sources of funding to further offset costs, and any additional cost to complete the project could be “next to zero.”

PROJECT DRIFT

The city-sponsored project, which was conceptualized over a decade ago, didn’t include the replacement of the structure.

The 83-foot bridge was built in 1909 for both cars and pedestrians, before more recently being reduced to pedestrians only.

The Saranac River Trail project was later expanded to include the bridge after the state inspected it in 2015 and found that, similar to the Webb Island footbridge, its condition had deteriorated and it was in danger of collapsing.

The replacement bridge is required by the state to look similar to the old one, Ruff said.

According to Read, the new bridge will likely be pedestrian-only.

A second bridge, one connecting the end of Durkee Street to the NYSEG site on Caroline Street, is also included in the Saranac River Trail plans.