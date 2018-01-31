City opens appeals for snow removal fines

× The Common Council last Thursday approved updates to the city’s sidewalk snow removal law, which requires property owners to clear sidewalks adjacent to their property within 24 hours of major snowfall. Property owners can now appeal violation fines. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | If the City of Plattsburgh fines a property owner for not clearing the snow from their sidewalks, that property owner can now appeal the decision.

The Common Council last Thursday approved a local law updating the city’s sidewalk snow removal law — which requires property owners to clear sidewalks adjacent to their property after major snowfall — with a provision that will allow property owners who are elderly, infirm or disabled to appeal violation fines if the city is forced to shovel the sidewalk for them.

If a property owner doesn’t clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of an “end of snow event,” a mechanism that triggers the snow removal law, the owner is fined a minimum of $200 per event and a $35 administrative fee.

Nancy Allen, a city resident, criticized the amount at last week’s Common Council meeting.

“I just cannot believe it,” Allen said.

Another resident, Jeff Moore, criticized the law as completely ineffective.

“This law is a very bad idea,” he said. “There’s no way to enforce this.

“I wish the city would try something new. This has been tried and has failed time and time again.”

But Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) defended the council’s work on the updated law.

“There have been months and months of work on this,” she said. “I want you to think about those kids that need to step into the street to get to school when the sidewalks aren’t cleared.”

Armstrong previously advocated for an exemption policy for the elderly, infirm and disabled who may be physically unable to comply with the city’s law. In favor of passing an updated law and focusing on better enforcement, she decided to move on from researching an avenue toward exemptions.

“I know that (the law) may seem punitive, but it’s a deterrent,” she said.

The Common Council unanimously approved the updates. Councilors Michael Kelly (Ward 2) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) were absent.

“I can’t wait to leave the City of Plattsburgh,” Allen told the council. “It’s not a very friendly place anymore.”

Armstrong told The Sun on Jan. 26 that the council was working on creating a process for considering written appeals and those policies would likely come on the docket on Feb. 1, after this edition went to print.

“We are preparing the written policies for approval next week, after the law has been certified by the state,” she said.