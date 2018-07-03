City parties seek candidates as deadline looms

× Expand File photo The current Plattsburgh Common Council is pictured here, featuring councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (Ward 2), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Peter Ensel (Ward 4), Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

PLATTSBURGH | As the deadline looms for city council hopefuls to file designating petitions, Plattsburgh’s Democratic and Republican parties are still seeking candidates for local office.

Between the three Plattsburgh City Council seats up for election this year — wards 3, 5 and 6 — only one is currently contested, while another has no one in the running.

Asked whether or not he felt the current climate in City Hall and the ongoing budget deliberations had any role in interested candidates’ declinations to run, city Republican Committee Chair Bruce Lawson said for some, it did.

“For some they see the challenge and the disharmony, and they wonder if they want to step into that,” Lawson told The Sun.

In his party’s talks with potential candidates, Matthew Waite, chairperson of the Plattsburgh City Democrats, said he has experienced some of the same trepidations.

“I think some of those issues have been discussed,” he said. “I think, rightly or wrongly, there’s a perception out there that the city government is dealing with some sort of difficult environment to work in. I’ve encountered some of those concerns.”

Waite said that he’s responded to those concerns by saying that he feels those perceptions stem from both a period of time where the council was facing big changes — and the media.

“Some of the media accounts have been overstated,” Waite said of recent City Hall coverage.

“We’re also in a very polarizing time politically, and city council is a very serious time commitment — and a public time commitment. All of these factors are contributing.”

City leadership has, for over a year now, been deeply entrenched in budget talks as the mayor and council seek to rebuild Plattsburgh’s fund balance after systemic overspending; mitigate its growing healthcare liability, and shield taxpayers from a large tax increase by cutting costs wherever possible.

Both the mayor and Common Council in the past have taken some heat for a few of those cost-cutting decisions — most notably last year, when four city departments were abolished in a series of deadlocked resolutions ultimately passed with the mayor’s tie-breaking vote.