City parties seek candidates as deadline looms

The current Plattsburgh Common Council is pictured here, featuring councilors Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1), Michael Kelly (Ward 2), Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), Peter Ensel (Ward 4), Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) and Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).
PLATTSBURGH | As the deadline looms for city council hopefuls to file designating petitions, Plattsburgh’s Democratic and Republican parties are still seeking candidates for local office.
Between the three Plattsburgh City Council seats up for election this year — wards 3, 5 and 6 — only one is currently contested, while another has no one in the running.
Asked whether or not he felt the current climate in City Hall and the ongoing budget deliberations had any role in interested candidates’ declinations to run, city Republican Committee Chair Bruce Lawson said for some, it did.
“For some they see the challenge and the disharmony, and they wonder if they want to step into that,” Lawson told The Sun.
In his party’s talks with potential candidates, Matthew Waite, chairperson of the Plattsburgh City Democrats, said he has experienced some of the same trepidations.
“I think some of those issues have been discussed,” he said. “I think, rightly or wrongly, there’s a perception out there that the city government is dealing with some sort of difficult environment to work in. I’ve encountered some of those concerns.”
Waite said that he’s responded to those concerns by saying that he feels those perceptions stem from both a period of time where the council was facing big changes — and the media.
“Some of the media accounts have been overstated,” Waite said of recent City Hall coverage.
“We’re also in a very polarizing time politically, and city council is a very serious time commitment — and a public time commitment. All of these factors are contributing.”
City leadership has, for over a year now, been deeply entrenched in budget talks as the mayor and council seek to rebuild Plattsburgh’s fund balance after systemic overspending; mitigate its growing healthcare liability, and shield taxpayers from a large tax increase by cutting costs wherever possible.
Both the mayor and Common Council in the past have taken some heat for a few of those cost-cutting decisions — most notably last year, when four city departments were abolished in a series of deadlocked resolutions ultimately passed with the mayor’s tie-breaking vote.
The local Republican party has spoken to multiple people over the last few weeks, most declining to run for personal reasons.
“Some said that they weren’t sure they could fit in well with the current climate, while others felt they could do well in with the current climate, but just couldn’t make the commitment at this time,” Lawson said.
NO CANDIDATES
Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), one of two Republicans currently serving on the council, is declining to run for re-election after first nabbing the seat in 2013.
No candidates from either party have yet announced their intention to run for Dowdle’s seat.
According to the city charter, the mayor has the authority — when paired with at least three affirmative votes from the council — to appoint someone to fill a council vacancy.
If there are no takers, Dowdle’s term will officially end on Dec. 31 of this year, and it may be up to Read and the Common Council to appoint someone from Ward 3 until the next election.
“If there is a vacancy, the mayor has the right to make an appointment, subject to confirmation of the council, as I recall,” Mayor Colin Read told The Sun in an email.
But it’s unclear whether or not a race without candidates running would constitute a vacancy.
A request seeking clarity from the city’s corporation counsel, Dean Schneller, was not immediately returned before deadline.
UNCONTESTED
In Ward 5 Councilor Patrick McFarlin, who has no party designation, is running unopposed on the Democratic line.
According to Lawson, a challenger from the Republican party is unlikely.
McFarlin was appointed to his seat by Read after former city councilor Becky Kasper resigned in February, citing a “tyranny of despair” as city leadership considers Plattsburgh’s future.
When he took the slot, McFarlin, a local attorney and former planning board member, was unsure of whether or not he would run to fill the two-year remainder of Kasper’s term.
“I didn’t enter with the intention of running in November,” he told The Sun. “When the mayor appointed me, I figured I’d see how it goes and wait and see until deciding.”
In the past few months, what he’s learned about the city as a councilor has pushed him to go forward with an election campaign.
“With the recent departures and the loss of institutional memory in city government, I didn’t feel comfortable leaving the city and see a new person come in with no knowledge of how the city’s running,” he said.
The city’s Engineering, Parks and Recreation, Human Resource and IT departments were all abolished last summer in an effort to cut costs, ousting a handful of long-serving employees. The city Assessment Office was later consolidated with the county, displacing another two employees, who both declined jobs with the county.
At least three more long-serving employees, former Plattsburgh City Police Chief Kenneth Parkinson, Deputy Chamberlain Carole Garcia and Chief Water Pollution Control Plant Officer David Powell announced their retirements.
And at least six high-level staffers have resigned this year, including former Special Events Coordinator Sandra Geddes, Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, DRI Project Coordinator Joel Wood, IT Director Bryan Brayton, Senior Engineering Clerk Jody Helfgott and Engineering Aide Adam Frazier.
“I felt like it was my civic duty to run again, and I do think I can help the city get through this and do some good,” McFarlin said.
RACE TO WATCH
The lone contested race this year appears to be that for Ward 6, which runs along most of the city’s main avenues, including Cornelia, Brinkerhoff, Bridge and Margaret streets.
Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6), who has served since 2014, will join Dowdle in declining to run for re-election this November.
Both parties have endorsed candidates to fill that seat: Republican Peter Regnier, a local veteran, and Democrat Jeffrey Moore, former mayor of the Village of Champlain.
To secure the Republican ballot line Regnier must garner 13 signatures in Ward 6. Moore needs at least 30.
The Common Council is presently majority-Democratic. Only two Republicans, Dowdle and Peter Ensel (Ward 4), are currently serving on the council.