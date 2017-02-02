City police announce new internet exchange zone

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The new internet exchange zone, located in the City Police Station parking lot on Pine Street, will offer a monitored location to exchange goods.

PLATTSBURGH — Online classifieds have just gotten a little safer.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department announced last Monday that they would provide a safe and secure location for the exchange of goods sold on social media and classified advertisement websites, according to a news release from the department.

Selling items through Craigslist or the Facebook marketplace, for example, often requires the seller to invite the buyer to a their home to pick up their purchase.

Displaying and exchanging those items in the police parking lot eliminates potential danger to the seller, the seller’s family and their property, according to the police department.

“We would like to use our Police Station parking lot for these exchanges and provide an extra level of protection to meet,” read the release.

The parking lot, which now features two parking spaces dedicated to an “internet exchange zone,” will be monitored 24 hours a day and is well-lit in the evening.

“We have all read about innocent people becoming victims of scams related to buying and selling over the internet, a recommended safeguard is to conduct the transaction in a safe location,” said Acting Police Chief Mike Branch. “Inviting unknown persons into your home or dealing with a group of people alone could result in unintended or harmful consequences.

Branch told The Sun that there have not been any documented cases related to internet exchanges yet — though they have investigated email and phone scams — but the internet exchange zone is meant to be a preventative measure.

“It’s really to prevent anything bad from happening,” he said.

“It costs the taxpayers nothing; it builds good will, and keeps people safer.”