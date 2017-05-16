City police crack down on cab compliance

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo In wake of the recent Northern Taxi scandal — which saw cab company owner Christopher Crowningshield fined $2,500 for overcharging refugees for rides to the Canadian border and failing to provide rates in advance — Plattsburgh City Police are taking action to ensure that other companies are in compliance with rate-posting procedures.

PLATTSBURGH — In wake of the recent Northern Taxi scandal — which saw cab company owner Christopher Crowningshield fined $2,500 by the state attorney general for overcharging refugees for rides to the Canadian border and failing to provide rates in advance — Plattsburgh City Police are taking action to ensure that other companies are in compliance with rate-posting procedures.

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson told The Sun that his department was currently in the process of calling all cab companies registered to operate in the city to the station for a code inspection.

“We’re in the process of calling in all companies registered to operate in the city,” Parkinson said. “We had 21 cab inspections [last Thursday] and [last Friday] we’re doing more.”

The most common infraction: failing to properly display rates, according to Parkinson.

“That’s one of the most frequent findings,” he said. “We have found that (the cabs) have had them in the vehicle, but they weren’t properly displayed.”

City code requires that all rates be posted on the back of the front seat and visible to all customers — the city also has a set maximum ride charge.

Northern Taxi and C&L Taxi were found in noncompliance with the city code, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

“The Northern and C&L taxicab vehicles inspected failed to comply with the City of Plattsburgh’s posting requirements,” said Schneiderman, in a news release.

“Usually a few times a year — and anytime we receive a complaint — we call in cab companies,” Parkinson said. “If they aren’t in compliance, we give them a written statement that they need to comply within a certain number of days.”

Schneiderman announced last week that an undercover investigator revealed that Northern Taxi was overcharging refugees fleeing the United States for rides to the Canadian border. The investigation also revealed that C&L Taxi and Town Taxi were guilty of the same, though rates were not as high — with Northern Taxi charging $200, C&L charging $100, and Town Taxi charging $85 for a ride that should cost around $50-75.

C&L Taxi, operated by Gail Seymour of Morrisonville, was fined $900 in penalties, ordered to conspicuously post fares, and limit fares to the border, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Town Taxi and Medical Transport, Inc., operated by Victor Pizarro of Plattsburgh, was also fined $350. Although in technical violation of the fare-posting law, Town Taxi and Pizarro cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s investigation, according to a news release, and the companies promptly brought their cabs into compliance with state law.

“It’s no secret that we’ve seen intense fear in immigrant communities across New York in recent months. To take advantage of that fear for financial gain is simply unconscionable,” said Schneiderman, in a news release. “Unfortunately, frightened and desperate people are the number one target of scammers.

“I urge anyone who suspects that they are the victim of a scam or price gouging to contact my office.”