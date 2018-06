City police detective steps out in bid for Clinton County sheriff

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Plattsburgh City Police Detective Matt Bell announced his candidacy for Clinton County Sheriff last week at a campaign event in the Clinton County Government Center.

PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police Detective Matt Bell has announced his candidacy for Clinton County Sheriff.

Bell, a Republican, will face incumbent David Favro, a Democrat.

“I know my experience would greatly benefit me as sheriff of Clinton County,” Bell said at his campaign announcement event last week.

Bell, 50, started his career as a member of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, before moving to the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

He has worked in law enforcement for over 21 years, 15 of them in narcotics enforcement.

CLINTON COUNTY JAIL

Bell outlined a candidacy built on three main pillars: Drug enforcement, school safety and retention of corrections officers at the county jail, which he says has seen a large amount of turnover in recent years.

“We need to find a way to stop that turnover,” Bell said. “We have to keep our corrections officers.”

Bell said upkeep of the Clinton County Jail is a mandated service of the department, and if done correctly, could bolster the jail as a “big money-maker” for the county by housing prisoners.

Anticipated to be a $10.3 million expense this year with a $8.9 million local share, the Clinton County Jail is expected to bring in $1.4 million in revenue this year, according to the Clinton County budget. The county’s total spending plan is $167.5 million this year.

OPIOIDS

Bell resigned as a federal Drug Enforcement Agency deputy to avoid violation of the Hatch Act, which imposes campaign limitations on federal officials seeking office.

Combating the opioid epidemic locally will remain a top priority, he said.

A Plattsburgh native, Bell recalled a young high school athlete who lived on his block and died of an overdose.

“Every day I see his father walk by, walking a dog. A dog I believe belonged to his son,” Bell said.

That constant reminder of the percolating crisis here keeps him focused, he said.

“Everytime I see that it’s a reminder that there’s not enough we can do to fight this.”

As sheriff, Favro, 56, has bolstered a number of programs designed to stem the tide of drug abuse through prevention, he said.