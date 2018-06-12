City police detective steps out in bid for Clinton County sheriff

Matt Bell will square off against incumbent David Favro in upcoming election

Plattsburgh City Police Detective Matt Bell announced his candidacy for Clinton County Sheriff last week at a campaign event in the Clinton County Government Center. PLATTSBURGH | Plattsburgh City Police Detective Matt Bell has announced his candidacy for Clinton County Sheriff. Bell, a Republican, will face incumbent David Favro, a Democrat. "I know my experience would greatly benefit me as sheriff of Clinton County," Bell said at his campaign announcement event last week. Bell, 50, started his career as a member of the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, before moving to the Plattsburgh City Police Department. He has worked in law enforcement for over 21 years, 15 of them in narcotics enforcement. CLINTON COUNTY JAIL Bell outlined a candidacy built on three main pillars: Drug enforcement, school safety and retention of corrections officers at the county jail, which he says has seen a large amount of turnover in recent years. "We need to find a way to stop that turnover," Bell said. "We have to keep our corrections officers." Bell said upkeep of the Clinton County Jail is a mandated service of the department, and if done correctly, could bolster the jail as a "big money-maker" for the county by housing prisoners. Anticipated to be a $10.3 million expense this year with a $8.9 million local share, the Clinton County Jail is expected to bring in $1.4 million in revenue this year, according to the Clinton County budget. The county's total spending plan is $167.5 million this year. OPIOIDS Bell resigned as a federal Drug Enforcement Agency deputy to avoid violation of the Hatch Act, which imposes campaign limitations on federal officials seeking office. Combating the opioid epidemic locally will remain a top priority, he said. A Plattsburgh native, Bell recalled a young high school athlete who lived on his block and died of an overdose. "Every day I see his father walk by, walking a dog. A dog I believe belonged to his son," Bell said. That constant reminder of the percolating crisis here keeps him focused, he said. "Everytime I see that it's a reminder that there's not enough we can do to fight this." As sheriff, Favro, 56, has bolstered a number of programs designed to stem the tide of drug abuse through prevention, he said.

He’s responsible for bringing the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program to every school district in the county, he said, and started the D.A.R.E. program at the Plattsburgh City Police Department. “I’ve been proactive, rather than reactive,” Favro said. FAVRO DISAGREES Favro disagrees that the jail should be used as a revenue generator. “It’s a pretty sad state of society if we look at incarcerating people as a money-maker,” Favro told The Sun. The jail is a necessity, he said. “It’s supposed to be a deterrent, and it’s meant to keep people safe.” The Clinton County Jail does generate some revenue — last year it generated over $1 million more than was anticipated, he said — but he looks at that money more as a revenue stream meant to offset the cost of utilities and labor. Favro presided over a recent expansion at the jail, which boosted the facility from a 100-bed capacity to 300. “I know this facility intimately,” he said. As an example of this, Favro cited an incident two years ago, where a federal detainee attempted to escape the jail by climbing up into the ceiling. He knew where to find the inmate and how best to get him out because he’d helped design the expansion. “I think when it comes to operating the jail properly, I have a pretty good idea of how to do it,” he said. “Over the next four years, I will continue to be fiscally responsible, while providing security and a good quality of life for those in our community, and ensure that we have a safe, secure facility.” COMMUNITY-MINDED As Favro launches his bid for a fifth term, he believes his record stands for itself. He’s been awarded a number of times over the years — even garnering a key to the City of Plattsburgh — and serves as chairman of the Clinton Community College Board of Trustees. “My passion and commitment toward creating a better quality of life for this community has been in existence for three decades,” he said. “I didn’t start caring about the community last month.” Favro first ran for Clinton County Sheriff in 2002, won that election and has served for four consecutive terms since.