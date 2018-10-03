City police eyes community outreach post

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City Police Department is eying a Margaret Street storefront for the opening of a satellite community outreach office.

PLATTSBURGH | The city police department is looking to a establish a presence on Plattsburgh’s main strip.

Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter last week presented a 12-month pilot plan to the Common Council designed to open a new satellite office at 79 Margaret St.

“This would be a community-driven location with a law enforcement presence as well,” he said.

The office would be used by law enforcement to “disrupt the overt drug market” — in the last four months, police have been dispatched to pick up more than 9,400 used syringes in the downtown core, Ritter said — and expedite the processing of low-level offenders.

Ritter said a single officer would likely be stationed there.

The office could also be utilized by local volunteer and nonprofit outreach organizations looking to make the city a better place, according to Ritter.

“The intent is to have a very open place,” he said.

The cost to rent the new Margaret Street outpost, half a mile from the department’s main station on Pine Street, is estimated at $1,200 per month.

According to Ritter, it would be paid for through the asset forfeiture fund.

“It’s a steal,” he said, laughing when a councilor joked about his use of the term.

“I see it as a really smart use of our asset forfeiture fund.”

Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5), a local attorney, asked if there would be a holding cell at the new location.

“No,” said Ritter.

The police chief was expected to present the council with a formal resolution on Oct. 4, after this edition went to print, that would authorize him to sign a contract with the property landlord.

“I have yet to find someone who does not want to get behind this,” he said.