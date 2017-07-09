City police investigating string of vehicle fires

PLATTSBURGH — Authorities are investigating at least six early-morning vehicle fires in downtown Plattsburgh.

Plattsburgh Police Department responded with the Plattsburgh Fire Department to a report of a vehicle on fire at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the North end of Miller Street.

A second fire was reported about an hour later in the parking lot of Seth Square on North Margaret Street, and a third in the parking lot of 376 Margaret Street at approximately 7:40 a.m.

A subsequent investigation, the department said, revealed three additional vehicles with fire damage on North Margaret Street.

The rash of fires come on the heels of the annual Mayor’s Cup Weekend.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area during the above time frame, or have information regarding the incidents, to contact them at 518-563-3411.

Additional information was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines