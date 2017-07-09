City police investigating string of vehicle fires

× Expand Authorities are investigating a rash of vehicle fires in downtown Plattsburgh early Sunday morning.

PLATTSBURGH — Authorities are investigating at least six early-morning vehicle fires in downtown Plattsburgh.

Plattsburgh Police Department responded with the Plattsburgh Fire Department to a report of a vehicle on fire at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the North end of Miller Street.

A second fire was reported about an hour later in the parking lot of Seth Square on North Margaret Street, and a third in the parking lot of 376 Margaret Street at approximately 7:40 a.m.

A subsequent investigation, the department said, revealed three additional vehicles with fire damage on North Margaret Street.

The rash of fires come on the heels of the annual Mayor’s Cup Weekend.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area during the above time frame, or have information regarding the incidents, to contact them at 518-563-3411.

Additional information was not immediately available on Sunday afternoon.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.