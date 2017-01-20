City police seize drugs, cash from North Catherine Street residence

× Expand A raid by the Plattsburgh City Police Department on Thursday yielded 400 bags of heroin, crack cocaine and cash. Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

PLATTSBURGH — Six people are in police custody after a drug raid in a residential neighborhood on Thursday night revealed a sizable cache of narcotics and cash.

The raid by the Adirondack Drug Task Force at 5219 North Catherine Street at 8:30 p.m. resulted in the seizure of 400 bags of heroin, crack cocaine and cash.

Rufino J. Berroa, 31, and Darrin T. Fuller, 29, both of Brooklyn, were each charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree, a B felony.

Matthew T. Plosick, 37, of Plattsburgh, was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree.

Darrell A. Sharpton, 20, of Plattsburgh, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance third degree.

Bail was set at $50,000 cash, or $100,000 bond, for all except Plosick, whose bail was set at $10,000 cash, or $20,000 bond.

Authorities also arrested Megan Scott, 32, who was wanted on a bench warrant out of City Court.

Scott, of Plattsburgh, was arraigned Friday morning and committed to Clinton County Jail in lieu of $1,000 cash, $5,000 bond.

A sixth suspect was also picked up as part of the investigation:

Noah Drum, 45, was charged with criminal nuisance first degree, a class E felony.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department, who announced the arrests, said the charge is applied when a suspect “knowingly maintains any premise where persons come or gather for the purpose of engaging in the unlawful sale of controlled substances.”

Drum, of Plattsburgh, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in City Court.

While executing the warrant, officers also noted “deplorable living conditions” and several possible building code violations, including exposed wiring, lack of functional smoke alarms and railings, rotten and collapsing porch supports and peeling paint.

“The City Building Inspector has been advised and will follow up with code enforcement action,” said the release.

The task force was aided by Plattsburgh City Police patrol officers, detectives and tactical team members.

The residence is located just several hundred feet from Oak Street Elementary School.

"This is an example of excellent police work as we work to stay ahead of a troubling opioid problem in our region,” said Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read. “I'm particularly happy that the police and our code enforcement office are working closely together to work proactively to rid our city of houses selling drugs. I applaud their shared commitment to our public safety.”

The arrests come the same day state police announced they are investigating what appears to be two fatal drug overdoses in Keeseville and Saranac.

Due to what police said were unusual circumstances, authorities are investigating the possibility that the opiates are being laced with other substances.

Acting Plattsburgh City Police Chief Mike Branch said there is no evidence the incidences are connected.

“The packaging seized (in Plattsburgh) was different than what the state police seized in their inspection," Branch said. “We have no information that those are the same product."

That investigation, said state police, is ongoing.