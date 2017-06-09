City police seize fentanyl

Two arrested after attempting to discard deadly drug during traffic stop

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police have seized over $10,000 worth of fentanyl, a

deadly opiate derivative. 

Ekeem Williams, 25, of Schenectady was charged on

Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. 

Franciene Smith, 46, of Duanesburg was charged with conspiracy in the 4th degree and tampering with physical evidence, both class E felonies. 

Aided by the New York State Police K-9 Unit, the pair was stopped by Plattsburgh City Police on the Adirondack Northway on Tuesday. 

Plattsburgh City Police say the two attempted to ditch the drugs by throwing the bags out the window as officers approached. 

Officers located and seized 170 individually wrapped packets of fentanyl. 

Police say that the packages seized during this arrest were pink folded glassine envelopes. 

"Users who purchase this drug, which is packaged and sold as heroin, place themselves in significant risk of overdose and/or death," said the department in a statement. 

Williams was committed to the Clinton County Jail for $50,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond. 

Smith was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled for a June 29 court date in the Town of Plattsburgh Court. 

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines