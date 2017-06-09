City police seize fentanyl

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Police have seized over $10,000 worth of fentanyl, a

deadly opiate derivative.

Ekeem Williams, 25, of Schenectady was charged on

Tuesday with possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony.

Franciene Smith, 46, of Duanesburg was charged with conspiracy in the 4th degree and tampering with physical evidence, both class E felonies.

Aided by the New York State Police K-9 Unit, the pair was stopped by Plattsburgh City Police on the Adirondack Northway on Tuesday.

Plattsburgh City Police say the two attempted to ditch the drugs by throwing the bags out the window as officers approached.

Officers located and seized 170 individually wrapped packets of fentanyl.

Police say that the packages seized during this arrest were pink folded glassine envelopes.

"Users who purchase this drug, which is packaged and sold as heroin, place themselves in significant risk of overdose and/or death," said the department in a statement.

Williams was committed to the Clinton County Jail for $50,000 cash bail or $250,000 bond.

Smith was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled for a June 29 court date in the Town of Plattsburgh Court.