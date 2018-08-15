City police to get dunked for charity

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City Police Department is hosting an open house event at the Pine Street station next weekend. This weekend, the police union is hosting a fundraiser at the City Beach to raise money for the purchase of beach wheelchairs.

PLATTSBURGH | Ever wanted to dunk a cop?

Here’s your shot.

The Plattsburgh City Police Department is hosting an open house at the station next weekend, and the event’s centerpiece is a dunk tank manned by the local force.

That includes the new police chief, Levi Ritter, who volunteered.

All proceeds will benefit Stop Domestic Violence, a program with offices in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties dedicated to aiding victims of domestic violence.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to tour the department’s Pine Street station and check out the equipment police have at their disposal.

“We’ve got four-wheelers, our patrol cars, bicycles and the crime scene unit,” Ritter said. “We have an armored rescue vehicle that rarely gets taken out, afforded to us by a military surplus program.”

A number of activities for kids will be on-site, including an inflatable “monster slide.” Refreshments will be available.

The event is part of a larger community outreach trend at the department as of late.

Earlier this month WCAX reported on the department’s new “Positive Reward Citations,” a program that aims to promote pedestrian and bicyclist safety by rewarding residents for taking certain safety precautions — everything from wearing a bike helmet to using the crosswalk while walking.

Ritter says that when he took over as chief earlier this year, bolstering outreach was something he wanted to focus on:

“This is a great way to bridge that gap between what (the community) thinks about us and what we do and what we’re really about,” Ritter said.

“We’re not the standoffish police — we sometimes have a very difficult job, but we value our community.”

Ritter says that the department already has a strong relationship with city residents, based on the number of calls to the station, tips and communications with locals. But there’s always room for growth.

“(In law enforcement) you need the community, you absolutely need them,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part now and reach out our hands.”

The open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 25.

COMING UP THIS WEEKEND

The Plattsburgh Police Local 812 Union is also hosting a volleyball tourney this weekend at the City Beach.

The event, “Spike for a Cause,” will benefit an ongoing effort to raise $10,000 for the purchase of beach wheelchairs, for use by the city’s disabled residents.

“The beach wheelchairs are specially designed adaptive equipment which are able to be pushed over soft beach sand with minimal effort,” the union wrote on an online crowdfunding site. “These chairs are also designed to enter into the water so those with disabilities can also enjoy Lake Champlain, making our beach equally accessible to all.

“The Plattsburgh Police Local 812 is hoping you will help us in this great cause by making a small donation. Every dollar counts and we need your support.”

A maximum of 20 teams will face off Aug. 18 at 8 a.m. outside the Cabana Beach Bar. The entry fee is $120 per team of six or $20 per person.

Prizes include medals, bar tabs ranging from $10-25 and more.

A 50-50, raffle, giveaways and a silent auction will be on-site.

Find the “Cabana Beach Bar” on Facebook for more information.