City praised for swift swastika response

× Expand Photos courtesy of Madeline McGrath and the Plattsburgh Department of Public Works City lawmakers praised members of the Department of Public Works for their speedy response after a resident called complaining of an instance of anti-Semitic graffiti on Bridge Street. Pictured is the graffiti, before (left) and after (right).

PLATTSBURGH — When Madeline McGrath left her downtown job to walk home last week, the last thing she expected to see was a swastika carved onto Bridge Street.

“I was kind of shocked. It was carved into the sidewalk,” she said.

McGrath immediately called the city’s Department of Public Works. An hour later, a team had plastered over the hateful symbol.

While this incident had a swift resolution — and officials were quick to say they could not confirm how long the carving had been there — two additional instances of anti-Semitic graffiti have surfaced in the city in recent weeks, according to Public Works Superintendent Mike Brodi.

“Some of it was not really nice,” Brodi said. “Some had bad language, another swastika and a reference to Hitler.”

McGrath hailed the city’s response.

“It was upsetting that it was done, but the city’s response — how they’d covered it up so quickly — and response from the community on Facebook spoke a little louder,” said McGrath.

The swastikas were likely the work of a single individual, according to Mayor Colin Read.

“Perhaps propagated by one or two unfortunately misguided individuals,” he said at last week’s city council meeting. “It’s really insulting behavior.”

Read said his office did not notify law enforcement officials of the graffiti prior to remediating the situation.

“We never had a complaint,” Plattsburgh City Police Chief Ken Parkinson confirmed. “I wasn’t aware of it until the city meeting. We don’t have much to go on at this point, we weren’t notified.”

After McGrath posted about her experience on Facebook, other residents came forward with their own stories of anti-Semitism.

One resident wrote: “When I went downtown once (probably sometime in February), someone had drawn a swastika in the snow that had fallen on my car that was parked on Oak Street. What the h*** is wrong with people.”

Councilman Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) praised the city public works department for their swift response.

“Big kudos to public works for acting so quickly,” he said. “It’s something that we wouldn’t have anywhere in the city, or anywhere.”

“Hate graffiti is an assault on the sensibilities of our city,” Read told The Sun. “We are a place where everybody deserves and should expect respect, not a place where people are put in fear because of who they are. We cannot tolerate such intolerance.”

The incident follows several other high-profile incidents of anti-Semetic graffiti in upstate New York this winter.

As a result, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state police to create a new hate crimes task force, among other measures to crack down on discriminatory practices.