City rejects cat rescue funding

× Expand Elizabeth Izzo Ahead of the Plattsburgh Common Council’s vote to unanimously reject $3,000 in funding for local cat rescue group Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, representative Lilian Cassidy discussed the group’s efforts to care for and contain the county’s feral cat population with city officials.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Common Council last week unanimously rejected funding for volunteer animal rescue group Animal Rescue and Welfare Services (ARWS).

The decision came with an informal caveat: That the council would review a report detailing services provided by the group at the end of the year and consider reimbursement then.

“Your work is really commendable and we really appreciate everything you do,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) told ARWS reps.

ARWS initially requested $3,000 from the city on May 24, an unbudgeted expense for the city and double their ask last year.

After learning that last year’s $1,500 contribution to the group had been unbudgeted, councilors initially tabled the request citing a need for more analysis.

At the tail end of a lengthy discussion last week between councilors and Lilian Cassidy, a representative of ARWS, about the service the group provides and whether or not the city should take on a $3,000 unbudgeted expense, Councilor Patrick McFarlin (Ward 5) asked ARWS if the group’s operations would be effected if the city were to hold off on allocating funding until the end of the year.

Cassidy said that ARWS would continue offering TNR and cat care services throughout the year regardless of receiving funding from the city.

“Obviously any money we would get is kind of a plus,” she said.

EYE ON BUDGET

The council’s sights are set on rebuilding the City of Plattsburgh’s fund balance while avoiding double-digit tax increases.

In the last year, the Plattsburgh Common Council has scrutinized every request for funding that comes across their docket regardless of the amount.

“I think the consensus is that this is a really important issue and it’s something that’s worthy of our budget attention when we go to formulate our budget,” Mayor Colin Read said.

“I think some of the concern from some of the people trying to administer that budget is that they’re given a certain budget for the year, and this (ARWS funding) is now, in some sense, amending their budget without a budget amendment.

“So it means that they we may be able to do more for cats, but we’re not going to be able to get as many skunks done.

“It’s more of a resource allocation issue at this point.”

The line item that would have funded the contribution to ARWS only has $8,000 left in it, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks, and the average surplus of that budget line has only been $600 in the last seven years.

Ultimately, with the budget considerations in mind, the council unanimously rejected ARWS’ request for funding, informally resolving that the city would double back at the end of the year to consider reimbursing the group for services rendered in the city.