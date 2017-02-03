City rental store enjoys longevity despite digital media

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Pictured: Under One Roof.

PLATTSBURGH — For nearly 30 years, Plattsburgh movie fanatics have been able to find everything they need Under One Roof.

Built in early days of the ‘90s, when posters of Jonathan Taylor Thomas and a young Leonardo DiCaprio papered the walls of teen girls, Under One Roof enjoyed years of prosperity by renting out the newest VHS tapes and Nintendo games to city residents.

Before long, they had expanded from one store to three — one in Plattsburgh, Morrisonville and West Chazy.

Eventually the store moved into renting DVDs, and expanded their selection of video games.

Staying open in an era where digital streaming reigns supreme hasn’t been easy, says owner Becky Leonard.

The other two locations have since been closed, leaving Plattsburgh as the business’ sole location.

“It’s been very challenging,” she said.

But they have managed to stay afloat thanks to an influx of tourists, who come from everywhere — Montreal, Albany, Burlington — to peruse the store’s retro gaming selection.

“We have a very diverse customer base,” said Leonard. “We have longtime movie fanatics, who have been with us since we opened. We have people coming in out of the area to look at our retro gaming selection, which changes nearly every day. We don’t really have a standard customer.”

STAYING RELEVANT

In an effort to stay relevant, Under One Roof now offers a variety of options — from rentals to vintage games, collectibles and more.

Half of the business’ revenue now comes from sales rather than rentals, according to Leonard.

With the popularization of gaming culture in Plattsburgh — evidenced by the sizeable crowd at Mountain Lake PBS’ Plattsnerd convention last year — Under One Roof has also managed to gain new momentum with its mishmash of gamer’s delights; drawing in a crowd of regulars with twice-weekly “Magic the Gathering” tournaments.

“There’s probably more here than people realize,” Leonard said.

Under One Roof is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, 12-9 p.m. For more information, visit underoneroofvideo.com.