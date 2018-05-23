City Republicans endorse Ward 6 candidate

× Expand Photo via Facebook The City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee has endorsed Peter Regnier, pictured here, for the Ward 6 city council seat.

PLATTSBURGH | Local veteran Peter Regnier has garnered the city Republican Committee’s endorsement for Ward 6 city councilor.

“People are tired of hearing about Plattsburgh’s ‘potential,’” Regnier said in a statement. “It’s time for Plattsburgh to realize that potential. I can help small business and entrepreneurs take their ideas and turn them into reality. I humbly ask for the support of voters in Ward 6.”

The City of Plattsburgh Republican Committee announced their endorsement of Regnier last Thursday.

“Peter Regnier brings an outstanding combination of experience and vision,” Bruce Lawson, chair of the city Republican Committee, said in a statement. “Peter is a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and a former member of AFSCME (union) and current member IATSE union.

“He is a member of Clinton Community College Alumni Board of Directors and is past-president of their Veterans Club.”

Regnier and his wife live on Brinkerhoff Street in downtown Plattsburgh, Lawson said.

Councilor Joshua Kretser, who currently holds the Ward 6 seat, is declining to run for re-election this year.

The Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee in April endorsed Jeffery Moore, former mayor of the Village of Champlain, for the Ward 6 seat.

Moore is a member of the Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee and has been outspoken about the need to drastically cut expenses to save residents from a double-digit tax increase.

“I firmly believe that we can make our city a better place to live and work for everyone with a coordinated effort to improve,” Moore said in a statement after receiving his endorsement.

RACE FOR WARD 3, WARD 5

The city Republican Committee has not yet endorsed candidates for the two other seats up for election this year: Councilor Dale Dowdle’s Ward 3 seat, and the Ward 5 seat, currently held by Councilor Patrick McFarlin.

Dowdle has declined to seek re-election this year, citing a desire to travel to the south during the winter months.

The city Democratic Committee has also yet to endorse a candidate for Ward 3.

McFarlin, a local lawyer who was endorsed by the city Democratic Committee in April, was appointed by Mayor Colin Read earlier this year after former Councilor Becky Kasper resigned.